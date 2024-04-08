Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.8.24

Good Monday morning.

Rubin Turnbull & Associates has hired Katelyn Schultz as its director of Political and Public Policy.

Schultz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm. She most recently served in the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration as the director of Scheduling at EOG and the deputy director of Legislative and Cabinet Affairs at the Department of Commerce.

Schultz also has extensive expertise in campaign finance and political strategy. She served as the Deputy Director of External Affairs for DeSantis’ re-election campaign and is a distinguished graduate of the Florida State University MAAPP program.

“I am honored to join Rubin Turnbull & Associates and grateful to be a part of such a distinguished team,” Schultz said. “I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success by finding unique and strategic policy solutions to navigate the complex political and government landscape.”

In her new role, Schultz will oversee the firm’s operations related to all Florida executive branch, state agency and state legislative work. She will also spearhead marketing and communications efforts, as well as political, campaign and fundraising initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katelyn Schultz to the Rubin Turnbull & Associates family. With her proven track record of relevant skills, we are confident that she will serve as a game-changer for our clients and an indispensable member of our team,” Managing Partner Heather Turnbull said.

Founding member and firm Chair Bill Rubin added, “With the addition of Kate to our firm, we continue to grow and provide our clients with incredible talent, experience and knowledge to deliver success. Kate will also take us to the next level in public policy and political efforts. We are confident that her expertise and leadership will enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading force in the industry.”

This morning, Sen. Rick Scott will launch his “Law Enforcement for Rick Scott” coalition, starting with significant endorsements from Attorney General Ashley Moody, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez, 1st Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ginger Madden, 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas, 16th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Dennis Ward, 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Amira Fox, 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky, 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson, 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson, 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza, 6th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bruce Bartlett, and 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Phil Archer.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by Attorney General Ashley Moody and so many of our great State Attorneys who are working hard every day to keep dangerous criminals off our streets,” Scott said in a statement. “I have worked with Attorney General Moody to combat the opioid crisis, keep kids safe at school, and protect seniors from scams that they are so often targeted by. I am committed to working with Attorney General Moody and Florida’s talented State Attorneys to hold criminals accountable, get illegal drugs off our streets and keep families safe. Florida will never turn into a lawless state on my watch.”

Tallahassee fixture Daniel “Danny” Martell is moving from vice president of State Legislative Affairs at Florida Power & Light to an executive role at FPL’s parent company.

In his role at FPL, Martell has been responsible for managing and developing legislative policy, including managing relationships with members of the Florida Legislature and state agencies and political offices.

Now, Martell is taking on the newly created role of vice president of Central Region and Engagement Campaigns at NextEra Energy. This is a promotion for Martell, who brings a diversified background and extensive experience, having held numerous leadership positions in the past.

Martell joined NextEra Energy in 2016, and over the years, he’s been part of the Regulatory, Political, State Government, and External Affairs team within Florida Power & Light Company and NextEra Energy Resources. This team has been successful in working on major statutory changes with the Florida Legislature and state administrators, sharing resources and institutional knowledge, preparing for rate cases, and passing storm protection plan legislation.

Originally from Jacksonville, Martell graduated from the University of Florida with an undergraduate degree in political science. He then attended Nova Southeastern University and earned his law degree in 2022.

In addition to his work at FPL and NextEra, Martell has been president and CEO of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County, vice president of Real Estate at Florida Crystals Corporation, Director of Land Acquisitions for WCI Communities, Director of Land Development for Sunland Homes and Director of Government and Political Affairs for Gold Coast Builders Association.

The wait for the biggest contracts in government, Florida or otherwise, may finally be over.

Nearly one year after dropping the Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program invitation to negotiate (ITN), the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is expected today to announce the names of the vendors it plans to ink six-year contracts with. In addition to announcing the winning plans, the state will announce which plans have been chosen in each of the nine regions.

The contracts — believed to be the largest in the nation — are worth tens of billions of dollars to the winning vendors. Plans that aren’t chosen are locked out of Florida’s Medicaid market for six years unless they merge with or buy a managed care plan with a Medicaid contract(s). If the announcement is made today as anticipated the plans will have until April 11 to notify the state of their intent to challenge the decision.

Worth noting: April 11 marks the anniversary of the ITN’s initial release. Insurance and managed care lobbyists, among others, have been bird-dogging the state website for the last two weeks awaiting the announcement. One lobbyist quipped, “It’s a wonder their server isn’t crashing.” The existing Medicaid managed care contracts expire at the end of the year.

—@TheRealBuzz: Just a friendly reminder from your loyal moonwalker, we’re in store for a pretty good solar eclipse on April 8th! The show will vary depending on your location, but it’s the last total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. until 2044. Keep your eyes peeled (but properly covered) for this one! Also, how cool would it be to chase an eclipse at supersonic speeds, like the Concord did in 1973?

Big guy must have missed the memo: no squatting in Florida! https://t.co/2cSSwHbKyt — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) April 7, 2024

Six months ago, the lives of every Jew changed forever. Perhaps an appropriate day to reshare the most important speech of my legislative career, speaking for the Florida Legislature in the aftermath of 10/7. https://t.co/mY0zeXSLGV — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 7, 2024

Logged nearly 20 miles today walking from Brickell to Wynwood and @HardRockStadium to North Miami, with @ShevrinJones by my side! Walking 1,500 miles across the state is no joke — grateful for my @FLSenate @FLSenateDems family joining me on the road! 👟👟👟 pic.twitter.com/0fjBfnBIvq — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) April 6, 2024

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis woos donors in South Florida — and holds his fire against Donald Trump” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — During a retreat in South Florida for the Governor’s donors that featured golf, cigars and spa time, and little mention of the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee, DeSantis thanked and wooed the people who most avidly supported his presidential run.

Part of the weekend was also to brainstorm how he could keep Florida front and center in the conservative movement with more than 2 and a half years left as Governor.

While DeSantis kept his promise to endorse Trump immediately after dropping out of the presidential race, he hasn’t aggressively made the case that Trump needs to defeat President Joe Biden in November. In fact, it’s been the opposite: In previous interviews and earlier virtual meetings with donors, DeSantis hammered Trump over using “identity politics” for choosing a running mate and over his general election vulnerabilities.

Trump and his campaign have clapped back by mocking DeSantis in brutal and personal ways.

Another veteran GOP operative, granted anonymity to discuss the event without reprisal, said DeSantis’ event was a bad look while Republicans up and down the ticket were working to beat Democrats, especially with a six-week abortion ban DeSantis signed into law in Florida set to take effect in less than a month, one Democrats plan to try to use against the GOP.

“The optics are nuts,” said the person, who isn’t attending the retreat. “We have a presidential election going on. [DeSantis] couldn’t wait until after November? He’s starting his campaign for President in the middle of a presidential campaign. Another tone-deaf move.”

“Asked about a 2028 campaign, DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘have any plans for the future’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor told Fox News Channel viewers that he didn’t “have any plans for the future” when asked about a future run by Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. The comments are interesting in light of those being his first public remarks since a reported conclave with donors and supporters in South Florida, an event where appointed state officials such as Secretary of Education Manny Diaz, Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida, and Secretary of State Cord Byrd blurred lines between the allegedly non-partisan policy side and the perpetual campaign of the political operation. POLITICO Florida’s Kimberly Leonard notes that there was no discussion of 2028, even though the timing of the event, which counterprogrammed a big-dollar Trump fundraiser, suggested that DeSantis was yet again trying to keep people on board after his 2024 campaign failure.

—“DeSantis’ cryptic comment seems tied to donor event at Hard Rock Hotel” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel

Spotted at the Seminole Hard Rock: U.S. Reps Tim Massie and Chip Roy, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Byrd, Education Secretary Diaz, AHCA Secretary Weida, James Uthmeier, Slater Bayliss, Peter Collins, Mori Hosseini, Nick Iarossi, Gary Lester, Will McKinley, Drew Meiner, Caitlin Murray, Chuck Perdue, Marc Reichelderfer, Jared Rosenstein, Will Rodriguez, Scott Ross, Chris Spencer, Shane Strum, Scott Wagner.

— HAPPY ECLIPSE DAY —

“‘A cosmic masterpiece’: Why spectacular sights of solar eclipses never fail to dazzle” via Eric Lagatta of USA Today — Though it’s only been a matter of six months since the annular solar eclipse, it’s more common for years and years to pass between these spectacular celestial events. And when they do occur, they’re undeniably beautiful. Because the events are so rare and so mystifying, astronomers say it’s no surprise that the years have done little to dampen the awe-inspiring power eclipses hold over us. Whenever one is set to occur, the promise of catching a glimpse of such a dazzling spectacle — whether it be a complete eclipse or only a partial one — always manages to capture the public’s attention. “I think humans have a deep connection with the night sky,” Cameron Hummels, director of astrophysics outreach at the California Institute of Technology, previously told USA Today. “Astronomical events like eclipses, meteor showers, and the northern lights are a way in which they can experience it firsthand.”

“You don’t just see a total solar eclipse. You feel it completely.” via Ryan Milligan for The New York Times — Believe me, it is worth the effort. A total solar eclipse is not something that you see — it’s something that you experience. You can feel the temperature around you begin to drop by as much as 15 degrees over the five to 10 minutes that lead up to the eclipse. The birds and other animals go silent. The light becomes eerie and morphs into a dusky, muted twilight, and you begin to see stark, misplaced shadows abound. A column of darkness in the sky hurtles toward you at over 1,000 miles per hour as the moon’s shadow falls neatly over the sun, turning day into temporary night — nothing like the calming sunset we take for granted every day. Sometimes, a few stars or planets begin to appear faintly in the sky as your eyes get used to the new darkness.

“Your ultimate guide to the total solar eclipse, its path and how to watch” via Matt Clough, Kasha Patel, Matthew Cappucci, Amudalat Ajasa, Chris Velazco and William Neff of The Washington Post — Darkness will last for just a few moments, but a lot more will happen during totality. The temperature will drop, streetlights may briefly flicker on, and birds and plants will even act unusually. The corona, or the sun’s atmosphere, will be visible, tracing magnetic field lines. Crescent-shaped rays of light can be spotted on the ground. You can also expect the sky to shine in other ways. Stars, planets and even a comet will be visible during the total solar eclipse. Venus will be the brightest object, but sky watchers may also be able to point out Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mercury will be visible but will appear faint. There’s a slew of reasons why traveling to experience totality is worth it.

—”When will the solar eclipse be in Florida? Enter ZIP code to see when to head outside” via Cheryl McCloud of the USA Today Network-Florida

—”How to make a pinhole camera for eclipse viewing” via Analis Bailey of Axios

“How do solar eclipse glasses work?” via Stephanie Pappas of Scientific American — To safely view that partial solar eclipse — and the partial eclipse phases that will occur before and after totality during the total solar eclipse — you’ll need some kind of eclipse glasses. These are extra-dark shades that block almost all light, protecting your retinas from damage while you observe the sun. This protection is extremely important because looking directly at the sun without protection can permanently damage the eye within a matter of seconds. Eclipse glasses work by using solar filters to dampen the intensity of the sun’s light way, way down. “They are at least 1,000 times darker than ordinary sunglasses,” says Rick Fienberg, safety lead at the American Astronomical Society (AAS) Solar Eclipse Task Force. No more than 0.00032% of the sun’s visible light can get through a proper solar filter, Gregori says. Solar filters also block infrared and ultraviolet light, Fienberg adds.

—”Here’s an unofficial playlist for watching the solar eclipse” via Kyley Schultz and Erica Snow of The Washington Post

“Rick Scott ‘very cautious’ about eclipse viewing” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott, during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton” show, said he’d be “very cautious” about staring skyward during the event Monday. The Senator from Naples framed his approach as one of long-term thinking and self-preservation. “I want my eyesight. The way I look at life, I’ve got a lot of stuff left to do. So, I’ve got to take care of myself.” Presumably, Scott won’t be at various solar eclipse viewing parties in the DMV spotlighted by D.C.’s WJLA, including the Smithsonian Solar Eclipse Family Day, the Smithsonian’s Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall, or the American University Eclipse Quad Watch Party.

“What Jacksonville area can expect from eclipse: UNF prof explains ahead of viewing party” via Matt Soergel of The Florida Times-Union — Consider Jack Hewitt, an associate professor who teaches astronomy and physics. He saw the 2017 total eclipse from Idaho and plans to see this one with his 6-year-old daughter while visiting his grandparents (who’ve never seen an eclipse) near Terre Haute, Indiana. The next total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. isn’t until 2044. And if you miss that one, you’ll have a chance the very next year, in 2045. If you happen to be in Jacksonville in 2045, you’ll be close to the main attraction. Most of Florida except for Jacksonville and extreme South Florida will be in the path of totality, Hewitt said. Jacksonville’s not in the path of totality, so we won’t see the sun totally obscured by the moon. Instead, we’ll see about 63% of the eclipse, which is still enough to cause eye damage without special glasses or a pinhole viewer.

“How close was Jacksonville to totality during the 1970 solar eclipse?” via Matt Soergel of The Florida Times-Union — If you lived in Jacksonville in 1970, you wouldn’t have had to travel far to get in the path of totality for that year’s eclipse — unlike the long-distance road trip you’d need to make for this month’s total eclipse. Just a quick jaunt out to the Big Bend, or up to the Okefenokee Swamp would have put you in complete darkness. The prospect brought tourists, TV crews and scientists to North Florida and South Georgia, giving them and the locals a strong shot of eclipse fever. The eclipse that year was an 89-mile-wide swath of darkness that started in the Pacific, crossed Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico, then came ashore again in Perry, in Florida’s Big Bend. It would go over White Springs before sweeping north over Valdosta, Georgia, and up to Savannah. From there it would travel north along the coast to Norfolk, Virginia, before heading offshore to Nantucket Island and Nova Scotia.

—”Will rain or clouds block view of solar eclipse in Destin and Fort Walton Beach? Here’s the latest” via the Northwest Florida Daily News

—”Will clouds ruin Pensacola’s view of the 2024 solar eclipse?” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News-Journal

—“Celebrate the solar eclipse at these South Florida gathering spots” via Lois K. Solomon of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”Eclipse 2024 viewing in Southwest Florida: Where to watch in Fort Myers, Sanibel, Naples” via Addyson McCullough of the Naples Daily News

—”Solar eclipse: When Disney will experience a blackout” via Tiffany Browne and Tom Sorells of Click Orlando

—”‘Just try to be in the moment’: Bill Nye shares eclipse insights & tips ahead of his trip to Texas” via Laura Rice and Alan Tiscareno of the Texas Standard

“Texas man is preparing to watch his 13th solar eclipse. He’s 105.” via Cathy Free of The Washington Post — In 1963, LaVerne Biser and his family piled into an Oldsmobile station wagon and drove almost 2,000 miles from Texas to Maine to watch their first solar eclipse. “That one eclipse was all it took,” he said. “I saw one and I had to see them all. I was hooked.” Now Biser, 105, is hoping for one last moment in the moon’s shadow. This weekend, one of his granddaughters will drive him from Fort Worth to his daughter’s house in Plano, Texas, so he can witness his 13th eclipse — the last total solar eclipse to be visible in the United States for 20 years. “I probably won’t be around for the next one,” said Biser, whose birthday is in June. “So, I’m hoping the weather will cooperate long enough for me to see this one. I’m praying for clear weather.”

“Why some will stay inside during Monday’s eclipse” via Carly Mallenbaum of AXIOS — Members of the Navajo Nation traditionally treat the solar eclipse as a sacred time to stay inside and quietly meditate, says Henry Fowler, a math educator at Navajo Technical University. He says that when the solar eclipse happens, it’s believed that the sun is dead, “but it’s going to rejuvenate, rebirth itself in the cycle so that we’re able to live in harmony with the natural laws again.” To “honor the order of the cosmos,” Fowler says Navajos don’t drink water, eat, sleep or use the restroom during an eclipse. The Navajo don’t look at an eclipse out of respect and because they worry the powerful event could lead to “unbalance in that individual,” Fowler says. In other cultures, there are stories that the solar eclipse is caused by a supernatural creature or monster swallowing the sun.

“The only ones not feeling eclipse mania: hospitals” via Maya Goldman of Axios — With millions of people flocking to big cities and small towns to witness Monday’s eclipse, hospitals are on high alert for increased traffic accidents, the potential for mass casualty events and, of course, eye damage. Eclipse fervor will especially strain understaffed health care systems in rural towns that may not have dealt with an event of this scale. As the eclipse nears, the feeling is “more of apprehension” for hospitals, said Lacey Carter, chief nursing officer at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Missouri. Some hospitals in the path of totality, which stretches from Texas to Maine, told Axios they’ve spent more than a year preparing with emergency drills and regular coordination with local officials.

“Krispy Kreme released a special doughnut in time for the solar eclipse” via Katherine Rodriguez of NJ.com — The “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” is an Original Glazed Doughnut with black chocolate icing, silver sprinkles, stuffed with a buttercream-Oreo filling and topped with a full Oreo cookie. The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut is available now through April 8, 2024, in Krispy Kreme shops for in-store pickup or delivery through the Krispy Kreme app or website. Krispy Kreme fans can buy the doughnut individually or through a special dozen featuring six Original Glazed Doughnuts and six Total Solar Eclipse Doughnuts.

—”Celebrate the total solar eclipse with freebies and deals from Krispy Kreme, Pizza Hut, and more” via Shannon Cudd of Fast Company

“My dogs and I watched the 2017 total solar eclipse, but we won’t travel for this one” via Jeff Spry of Space.com — Being home in my own backyard, just at the edge of the path of totality, in 2017 was a relaxing affair I couldn’t pass up. It was all over in the blink of an eye, and daylight predictably returned to the pine-studded yard. Looking down, Balen had curled up on the green grass and was peacefully napping. Copper, being just a few months old and bristling with youthful energy, casually tried to eat his eclipse glasses. Oregon is nowhere near the path of totality for the April 8 event that millions will gaze up at to absorb its awe and wonder. But I’m still planning on breaking out my old 2017 eclipse glasses to see Oregon’s partial eclipse with the Setters once more, which will only be visible at 37%. The dogs are most likely relieved they won’t again suffer the humiliation of being posed wearing solar eclipse glasses, and I honestly don’t blame them.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis says Florida prepared for what could be the most active hurricane season in history” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Hurricane researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) forecast that 2024 could be the most active season yet in the Atlantic Basin. Yet DeSantis says the state is prepared for hurricane season, even if the experts “don’t know that we prepare” whether a season is active or not. During a news conference, the Governor lauded latter-day building practices and a prominent state utility as evidence that Florida is unlikely to face a catastrophe like 1992’s devastating Hurricane Andrew, no matter what the balmy tropical waters may serve up. “The newer construction can withstand strong hurricanes,” DeSantis said in Davie. “We’re going to continue to have them whether they’re worse or not. I don’t know if there’s data for that, but I think some people assert that, but either way we’re in a situation where, you know, this stuff has worked.”

“Bill cracking down on first responder fentanyl exposure heads to DeSantis’ desk” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 718, sponsored by Republican Sen. Jay Collins in the Senate and Republican Rep. Jessica Baker in the House, would enhance penalties for exposure to the drug and analogues thereof for police, prison guards, probation officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. If any of these front-line workers are “recklessly” exposed to the drug in the line of duty and suffers overdose or “serious bodily injury,” per the bill, the responsible party would be guilty of a second-degree felony. The exposure could take many forms, including ingestion, inhalation, needlestick injury, or absorption through skin or mucous membranes, per the bill. It remains to be seen what the bill, if signed, would do to the prison population.

“Florida arrestees will have easier time getting weapons back under new law” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 1286, sponsored by Sen. Jay Collins, holds that “weapons, electric weapons or devices, or arms that are taken from a person … that are not either seized as evidence or seized and subject to forfeiture … must be returned upon request to the person from whom the weapons, electric weapons or devices, or arms were taken within 30 days after such request is made.” Some conditions apply. The person wanting guns back must have been released from detention, must have a government identification card, and must have a criminal history background check confirming the person “is not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law, including not having any prohibition arising from an injunction, a risk protection order, or any other court order prohibiting the person from possessing a firearm.”

“DeSantis signs ‘Veterans Appreciation Month’ measure” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — CS/HB 357, which passed the Senate and House with unanimous support, ensures that each November is “Veterans Appreciation Month” and removes previous statutory provisions relating to Veterans Week that were passed just last year. “The Governor may issue an annual proclamation designating the month of November as Veterans Appreciation Month and encouraging counties, municipalities, public schools, and Florida residents to observe the occasion by creating special programs and events to show appreciation for the veterans who have served the United States,” reads a Committee analysis of the legislation. Just as November was the appropriate month for Veterans Week given that it contains Veterans Day, the entire month will be dedicated to recognizing former armed services members.

“DeSantis signs bill making April ‘Hot Car Death Prevention Month’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — SB 554 makes April “Hot Car Death Prevention Month,” intended “to raise awareness of the dangers of leaving children unattended in motor vehicles and how to prevent hot car deaths.” The legislation from Sen. Jennifer Bradley is intended to “encourage” the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Health, local governments and other agencies “to sponsor events that promote public awareness and education on the dangers of leaving children unattended in motor vehicles and how to prevent hot car deaths.” The bill stresses “motor vehicle safety for children,” including informing people of “criminal penalties associated with leaving a child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle” and ways a “bystander” can “rescue a child who is unattended in a motor vehicle and vulnerable or in imminent danger of suffering harm.”

“A Florida law halted treatment for many trans adults. One clinic is trying to carry on.” via Casey Parks of The Washington Post — Any day now, Joey Knoll told himself, he’d grab the bullhorn he kept at the edge of his desk, and he’d tell everyone at Spektrum Health that their yearlong nightmare was over. All of Knoll’s patients had been on edge since the Florida Legislature banned nurse practitioners like him from prescribing hormones to trans people. Florida doesn’t have nearly enough doctors to take up the slack, and so, for many patients, the care simply disappeared when the law took effect last May. A judge had the power to change that. Without hormones, many had become depressed and anxious. Trans women were growing body and facial hair. Trans men said their periods had returned after a few missed doses. The state had turned on them, they said. Now, their bodies were turning on them, too. Knoll had nowhere to send them. Every doctor he knew had a full practice, and others told him the political climate had become too dangerous to treat trans people.

“Census undercount leads to a funding shortfall” via Cary Barbor of WUSF — Florida residents were undercounted in the last census, although Southwest Florida counties did pretty well at responding. Six states were undercounted in the 2020 census, and Florida was one of them. About 750,000 residents statewide went uncounted. This is important because the census is used to determine funding levels for more than 300 federal programs. Meg Canaan is a Senior research analyst for Florida Tax Watch. “So, we think that the state will be shortchanged at least $11 billion before the end of the decade,” she said. The next count will take place in 2030, so residents should get ready to be accurately counted then, in the hope that funding will be allocated more appropriately.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

First in Sunburn — “Scott Watch kicks off with Spanish-language ad slamming Scott” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A pair of progressive organizations just launched a new effort tracking Sen. Scott’s statements and actions. Progress Florida and Florida Watch’s Scott Watch comes as the Naples incumbent comes up for re-election in November. The effort kicks into gear with a series of Spanish-language ads blasting Scott on South Florida radio airwaves. The first ad will run this week, starting Monday, April 8, on Radio Mambi and Actualidad Radio during morning and afternoon drive time. The campaign on South Florida radio kicks off with “Protección,” a one-minute ad.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Trump fundraiser rakes in more than $50.5 million, campaign says” via Michael Gold of The New York Times — For several hours on Saturday evening, drivers on a typically scenic stretch of Palm Beach, Florida, had their views of the coast obscured by a line of luxury vehicles whose owners were mingling inside a mansion across the road. The shoreline-blocking Range Rovers, Aston Martins and Bentleys hinted at the deep-pocketed donors attending a fundraising dinner for Trump’s presidential campaign, which it and the Republican National Committee said had raised more than $50.5 million. The event, hosted by the billionaire John Paulson at his home, followed a concerted push by the Trump campaign to address a long-standing financial disparity between Biden and Democrats as both parties gear up for the General Election.

Spotted — Brian Ballard discussing Saturday's blockbuster $50 million fundraiser by the Trump campaign. "This is likely to be the biggest and one of the most successful fundraising events in political history," he had told The Wall Street Journal. "The finance side of the table is as unified as I have ever seen it since the re-election campaign of President George W. Bush," Ballard said to The Washington Post.

“Trump tells billionaires he’ll keep their taxes low at $50 million fundraising gala” via Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon and Garrett Haake of NBC News — Trump emphasized the importance of extending his signature tax cuts to some of the nation’s wealthiest political donors. “Trump spoke on the need to win back the White House so we can turn our country around, focusing on key issues including unleashing energy production, securing our southern border, reducing inflation, extending the Trump Tax Cuts, eliminating Biden’s insane [electric vehicle] mandate, protecting Israel, and avoiding global war,” the campaign official said of a roughly 45-minute speech to donors in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Trump’s team shows growing pains in pivot to general election” via Sophia Cai and Alex Thompson of Axios — The headlines about Trump’s bumpy takeover of the RNC caused concern at the highest levels of his campaign. On March 15, Trump co-campaign manager Susie Wiles told senior staffers that the new RNC’s first week had gotten awful media coverage and things had to change. Separately, Wiles pressed fellow senior adviser Chris LaCivita, who was overseeing the changes at the RNC — about her concerns, three people familiar with the matter told Axios. On a call with reporters last week, the campaign said it “terminated a couple of people because they leak.” “Chris and Susie care about the status of the RNC and how the team comes together. The leaders talk to make sure they are on the same page,” Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said.

— DOWN-BALLOT —

—“Republican takes up Trump’s plea to challenge Laurel Lee” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger

“Brian Perras thinks Joe Biden molests kids and Ukraine had something to do with Baltimore’s bridge disaster. He’s running for Congress.” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican podcaster Perras wants President Trump’s endorsement as he challenges U.S. Rep. Lee. “Trump wanted the most MAGA Republican in that race, and that’s me,” the New Port Richey Republican said. “I’ve been treated the same as President Trump, not on as large a scale.” Perras last week became the first GOP Primary challenger to Lee. As for what agenda he brings to the table, his podcast, carried by TheNexGenUSA.com, offers a hint at his political views. A listen to his content, where he described communists in Hollywood and Washington trafficking children, sounds akin to QAnon conspiracies that have animated the Right in recent years. While Perras did not claim an association with that specific online movement, he signaled similar sympathies. “I don’t know what QAnon is, but if securing the border and stopping sex trafficking is QAnon, I guess I’m QAnon,” he said.

“James Judge shifts congressional candidacy to challenge Lee in CD 15” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Pasco County Republican Judge will challenge U.S. Rep. Lee in Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The Coast Guard veteran said he is answering a call by Trump to find a GOP Primary challenge to Lee. That means Judge will drop a challenge to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis. But Judge argued that his presence in the race had already changed Bilirakis’ voting record in the right direction. “In just six months, by shining a magnifying glass on my last opponent and holding him accountable, I was able to transform him from a D-rated Republican, a Congressman who voted about 60% of the time in line with the Constitution, to a nearly A-rated conservative, who now aligns with the House Freedom Caucus,” Judge said.

“Anthony Sabatini falsely claims Daniel Webster does not have Trump’s endorsement” via Jackson Bakich of The Floridian — Sabatini posted a picture of himself with Trump and accused his 2024 Republican Primary opponent — Rep. Webster — of lying about receiving Trump’s endorsement. “FACT: My opponent, RINO Dan Webster, has NEVER been endorsed by President Trump — not in this election or in any past election. He’s actually one of the only Republicans in Florida that Trump has REFUSED to endorse each election. Recently, Webster has been desperately putting out FALSE ads implying he has the support of Trump. We need to elect someone that will fight for Trump’s America First agenda — which is why I’m running to be your Congressman,” wrote Sabatini. That statement appears to not be true. Politico first reported that Trump and Webster endorsed each other in May 2023.

“Poll: Vern Buchanan is set up for a smackdown of Primary opponent Eddie Spier” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Buchanan is trouncing his Primary opponent, Speir, by more than 50 percentage points, according to a St. Pete Polls survey obtained by Florida Politics. The poll, taken among likely Republican Primary voters, puts Buchanan at 64% support, with Speir capturing just 13% support and 23% of voters undecided. Among voters older than 70, Buchanan leads 79% to just 8%. The poll also showed Buchanan with high favorability among Republicans in the Manatee and Hillsborough County region Florida’s 16th Congressional District encompasses, at 4-to-1 in favor of his job performance. Again, that number goes up among seniors who dominate voter turnout, at 72% favorability to just 11% unfavorable.

“Lucia Báez-Geller campaign for CD 27 reports $142K haul in Q1, new PAC endorsement” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Congressional Hispanic Caucus-affiliated political action committee is backing Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Báez-Geller’s bid for the U.S. House, as her campaign reports an additional $142,000 in first quarter fundraising. CHC BOLD PAC, the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is throwing its support behind Báez-Geller in her attempt to unseat two-term Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. The PAC’s Chair, Linda Sánchez, said in a statement that Báez-Geller would bring to Congress “a powerful voice that champions the dreams and aspirations of all Americans, regardless of background.”

Competition for HD 73? — Sarasota Democrat Derek Reich has raised more than $100,000 to challenge state Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican. The House District 73 candidate shared that his official campaign raised more than $65,000 in the first quarter, and his political committee, the Freedom First Fund, raised another $5,400. That brings the combined total fundraising for both accounts together to more than $113,000. Reich said he closed the quarter with more than $78,000 cash on hand. McFarland hasn’t released quarterly figures but closed 2023 with more than $85,000 in cash in her official account and wrapped January with almost $339,000 in a committee. So, expect a pricy contest all around.

“‘Overwhelming support’: Jay Shooster campaign reports crossing $500K for HD 91 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic Boca Raton lawyer Shooster has now raised more than half a million dollars toward his bid to represent Palm Beach County in the Florida House. Shooster’s campaign announced that it has amassed over $516,000 — $195,000 through his campaign account and $320,000 through his political committee, Future Leaders Florida — to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman in House District 91. That includes about $102,000 raised in the first quarter of 2024. Shooster expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming support” his campaign has received.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

“Power of the pest: How Jared Moskowitz helped wreck the impeachment inquiry” via Arthur Delaney of HuffPost — Every member of Congress knows that their five minutes of speaking time at Committee hearings are an opportunity to make a memorable C-SPAN clip, but few have exploited the medium like Rep. Moskowitz.

At House Oversight Committee meetings, the freshman congressman has ignored the custom of posing questions to witnesses and gone straight after the Committee’s Chair, James Comer, mocking the Kentucky Republican’s efforts to impeach Biden.

Moskowitz, a 43-year-old who wears sneakers with his suits, has been one of the most visible Democrats on the Committee, along with fellow first-year Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Daniel Goldman and Robert Garcia.

The Committee’s most senior Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, said Moskowitz has “mastered not only parliamentary rules but the fine art of debunking Russian propaganda while getting under (Chair) Comer’s skin.”

Moskowitz said he wanted to join the Oversight Committee when he saw the Republican lineup, which included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the most inflammatory demagogue in Congress. Greene, too, flouts conventions at hearings and has repeatedly displayed large photos of the President’s son apparently engaged in sex acts with prostitutes.

While not explicitly saying he and Greene share a media strategy, Moskowitz said that, thanks to an attention economy pioneered by Trump and Republican lawmakers, “every congressman’s like a mini PR company” and that being right isn’t good enough.

“If you don’t make it entertaining, you don’t break through,” he said. “Make it a little entertaining, and that’s why we’ve beaten them in the oversight hearings. We’ve beaten them because we’ve given them a taste of their own medicine.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Lawyer writes rules to win condo auctions for $100. Judges let him do it.” via Ben Wieder and Brittany Wallman of the Miami Herald — In the dimly lit hallway of a South Florida condominium, a man in a white fedora presides over an auction. The prize is around the corner: a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom apartment left behind by a woman with dementia who died estranged from her heirs. The auction of this Oakland Park condo is not normal by the standards of Florida foreclosure sales, but for attorney Brad Ira Schandler, the auctioneer that day, it’s straight from his playbook. As with nearly every foreclosure auction he’s involved in, he and his associates win. Schandler is convincing judges in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties to sign off on unorthodox foreclosure auction rules that virtually ensure his clients will wind up owning the property, a Miami Herald investigation found. His methods have been described by attorneys as a “fraud and hoax” upon the court, illicit “equity stripping,” and “brazen manipulation of the court system,” but authorities have taken no action and South Florida judges keep enabling him.

“Eastbound discharges from Lake Okeechobee are over, Army Corps says” via Dylan Huberman of CBS 12 — Last week, officials announced a two-week pause in eastbound discharges from Lake Okeechobee. On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed that they do not plan to start them back up. “As long as the atmospheric conditions allow, there will be no releases to the east,” said Maj. Cory Bell, the Deputy District Commander of the Jacksonville District. While it’s all smiles right now, Bell stopped short of a guarantee that discharges don’t return over the Summer, when algal blooms tend to be at their worst.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Daniel Williams wins re-election in Lake Wales by 4 votes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lake Wales City Commissioner Williams has won a nail-biter re-election bid for his Seat 2 post. A recount conducted by the Polk County Supervisor of Elections verified his four-vote win over Brandon Alvarado. The Polk County Supervisor of Elections completed both a machine recount and manual recount to confirm Williams’ win. In the final tally, the incumbent received 943 votes, while Alvarado got 939 votes. Third-place candidate Crystal Higbee had 347 votes. The election went into overtime, as Election Day results showed the race as too close to call. At the time, Williams led Alvarado by just one vote, 939 to 938.

“Judge slaps injunction on suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A judge Friday put a permanent injunction on suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill, preventing her from interacting with the elderly constituent she is accused of defrauding. Judge Heather Higbee’s ruling came after more than six hours of testimony on the matter Friday, which revealed “troubling” new details of Hill’s spending of the 96-year-old woman’s money on vitamin infusions and a face-lift. The allegations — which emerged from a yearlong investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement — are also the subject of the felony indictment for elderly abuse and fraud Hill faces. Hill took the stand at the hearing but refused to testify, citing the criminal charges and invoking her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Before the hearing, her attorney, Nicole Benjamin, told reporters, “This was not, in fact, an investigation but an assassination of her character.”

“Could Taylor Swift help Florida’s tourism? Visit Orlando bets $600,000 on it.” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Could Orlando’s tourism industry get the Swiftie boost? Visit Orlando is banking $600,000 on it. That’s the amount that Visit Orlando spent on an advertisement running in the new Swift concert film debuting last month on Disney+. “Visit Orlando capitalized on a major movie release with a $600,000 investment to be the exclusive advertiser in the destination category,” said Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej. “With an anticipated reach of 61 million impressions, this strategic placement in the No. 1 music film ever on Disney+ positions Orlando as a top choice for Summer travel.”

“Judge: Orlando Museum of Art can redact Basquiat report in lawsuit” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — A judge has ruled that Orlando Museum of Art does not have to make public a full accounting of its internal investigation into the Basquiat scandal, court records show. Instead, the museum will be able to release a redacted version of the report, which critics of the museum have been asking to see for more than a year, as part of its ongoing litigation. Former director Aaron De Groft, fired by the museum, is being sued by the institution, accused of conspiracy and failing in his fiduciary responsibility. In turn, De Groft countersued for wrongful termination and defamation. In another legal development in recent weeks, De Groft — who was representing himself — has hired notable Miami-area attorney Robert Parks. Among Parks’ career highlights: He served as Florida counsel in the state’s 2002 antitrust class action suit against Microsoft.

“Blaming age discrimination, lawyer says she didn’t get city job despite being only applicant” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A 63-year-old woman is suing over age discrimination, alleging that she was passed over for a government job even though she was the only one who applied. Elena Alvarez filed her federal lawsuit against the city of Melbourne this week. Alvarez, a lawyer since 1994, applied for two openings — as an Assistant City Attorney/legal adviser and an Assistant City Attorney — for the city, located in Brevard County. “Alvarez was well qualified for both positions,” her lawsuit said. “Of the two positions that Alvarez applied for, one had four applicants, but Alvarez was the only applicant for the other.” Ultimately, Alvarez said she found out she didn’t land either job.

“Disney: Big Magic Kingdom expansion is in the works” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney has confirmed what one executive said would “probably be the largest expansion ever” of the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, a project that’s been dubbed “beyond Big Thunder.” At a Walt Disney Imagineering media event this week, Michael Hundgen, a Walt Disney World site portfolio executive, said the plan is to expand the world’s most popular theme park, creating a land of 12 to 14 acres. Magic Kingdom added 11 acres with its New Fantasyland project, completed with the opening of Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster in 2012. Details are thin about the expansion. There have been no official announcements about a theme or a timeline. “I think they’re being a little coy,” said Dennis Speigel, founder and CEO of International Theme Park Services. “I think they kind of spoon-feed us some of this stuff — keep us on track and off track.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“$58M sale extends Scientologists’ control of downtown Clearwater” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Two landowners have sold an office tower and seven other properties to companies managed by developer Moises Agami in a deal that broadens control of the city’s downtown by Church of Scientology members. Agami is a longtime Scientology parishioner, and the sellers — Daniels Ikajevs and Festus Porbeni — were among the last private landowners in the downtown core not connected to the church. The transaction occurred on Tuesday. Ikajevs sold his 11-story office building, two Cleveland Street retail buildings, three parking lots and the first-floor retail space in the Waters Edge condo to two limited liability companies managed by Agami. Porbeni also sold his single Cleveland Street storefront to an Agami company in a combined transaction with Ikajevs.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“State Attorney Melissa Nelson files for re-election” via Dan Scanlan of Jax Today — State Attorney Nelson has officially filed to run for a third term. Nelson’s name appeared as a candidate late Friday with the Florida Division of Elections. A Republican, she serves in the 4th Judicial District, which encompasses Duval, Clay and Nassau counties. “Today, I am proud to announce I have officially filed for re-election,” Nelson said in a prepared statement. “It is a privilege to work alongside our talented team at the State Attorney’s Office and with law enforcement throughout Clay, Duval, and Nassau counties to keep the public safe.” Nelson was first elected in 2016 when she defeated incumbent Angela Corey. She was re-elected in 2020 without opposition.

“Mad about Duval’s school closure plan? Blame school-choice zealots” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — A confluence of pressures have cracked the moonshot effort to rebuild and right-size the Duval County public school system: Construction costs have skyrocketed, blowing budgets for new school rebuilds and rehabs of current ones and the proliferation of charter schools has eaten into the district’s enrollment and siphoned away tens of millions in sales tax revenue. The district is in crisis. Why else would Duval schools leaders even propose a plan to consolidate even more schools than they’d anticipated years ago, including deeply rooted neighborhood schools like Westside High and Atlantic Beach Elementary? There is a toxic cocktail of factors at work that are not just complicating the now-$3.9 billion rebuilding-and-consolidation plan but that are also clouding the future of public education in Jacksonville and in Florida.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Naples mourns loss of John Passidomo, ‘friend to many,’ who shaped the city” via Laura Layden and Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Passidomo, 72, was so many things. A devoted husband and father, an accomplished lawyer and a dedicated public servant, including a stint as a City Council member and Vice Mayor. “John was all those things and much more, but the best way I can define John was — friend, a friend to many of us, and to our city,” Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann said. “While we are mourning the loss of our friend, we can feel touched and honored to have known him, to know the lives that he has touched and to simply look around our beautiful city and realize he is one of the reasons it is so beautiful.”

“Tommy Gregory selected as new State College of Florida president” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Lakewood Ranch Republican will likely start on July 1. He has not decided when, or even if, he will resign from the House. But he will not seek re-election in House District 73, where he was running unopposed. “I’m just thrilled and excited for this opportunity and honored to be selected to lead the college and build upon the success already happening at SCF,” Gregory said. Gregory has downplayed his political connections and said it was his leadership background in the military that would guide his tenure at SCF more than political ideology. “What’s going to guide the way I lead the college is my leadership background and trusting and respecting the experts you are working with,” he said. As far as his House job, Gregory said he will speak with leadership in the chamber, but ultimately decide based on what is best for the college.

— TOP OPINION —

“I’m a planetary physicist. An eclipse is wondrous — don’t underestimate it.” via Sabrine Stanley for The Washington Post — As millions of people move into position Monday to experience the precious moments of totality — the next total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States comes in 2044 — they might keep in mind what this spectacle has meant to our understanding of Earth down to its core.

Today’s astronomers take advantage of the moments of totality to study the sun’s fainter atmosphere, observing important phenomena such as solar flares, which spew hazardous high-energy particles at Earth.

Solar eclipses have also taught us how Earth operates. By looking at the historical record of them, we have learned about changes in our planet’s spin or, put another way, how long a day lasts. Ancient astronomers dutifully recorded the times and locations of the eclipses they observed, and their data now suggest how the Earth’s spin rate has changed. Consider that, if we rewind the Earth and moon back in time using the current spin rate and lunar orbit, the eclipses don’t line up in the same places where the records say they happened. Locations are off in some cases by thousands of miles.

Finally, the Earth’s spin rate is tied to the moon’s very slow movement away from us — about 1.5 inches per year. Because of the tidal interactions between the Earth and its satellite, as the moon recedes, the Earth spins a bit more slowly. And this will dramatically affect future solar eclipses: Eventually, the moon will be too small in our sky to block the entire sun.

This means that total eclipses are going to be around only for another 600 million years, give or take. So, catch the experience while you still can.

— OPINIONS —

“Floridians have a chance to stand up for democracy” via Rick Scott for the Miami Herald — Never before in our nation’s history have we seen a more significant and coordinated effort to advance the socialist agenda. Just a few years ago, these views were represented by fringe groups with limited political clout. We have seen the threat play out in the lives of countless Floridians who found refuge from socialism and the freedom to pursue their dreams in our state. Sadly, in Colombia, a leftist President threatens the institutional foundation of the country and the pillars of its successful free-market economy. Throughout my time as the Governor of Florida and since my first day as a U.S. Senator, I’ve been constantly sounding the alarm on how the modern-day socialist agenda is a genuine threat to the Western world. I’ve introduced the DEMOCRACIA Act, legislation to hold the illegitimate Cuban regime accountable with severe sanctions and actions in support of the cause of freedom, including options to provide unrestricted internet to the island.

“There’s an odd arrogance among some justices on this hyperpartisan Supreme Court” via Gene Nichol of the Miami Herald — There is an odd arrogance in members of the Supreme Court telling us what we ought to think about their opinions. Frankly, I’m not much interested in their instruction. Justice Samuel Alito famously wrote the Dobbs opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade. He adopted a theory of constitutional review — requiring a deeply held historical tradition to validate a constitutional right — that would also do in Griswold (contraception access), Lawrence (sexual autonomy) and Obergefell (gay marriage). Justice Brett Kavanaugh echoed the sentiment in his Dobbs concurrence. “I emphasize what the Court today states, overruling Roe does not threaten or cast doubt on those precedents.” This is the Kavanaugh who said during his Senate confirmation hearing that Roe v. Wade is “settled precedent of the Supreme Court.”

“Pot or not? Legal weed in Florida is closer than ever, but we need to know more.” via The Palm Beach Post — Pardon the pun, but there’s a lot of smoke wafting around Amendment 3, which, if made a part of the Florida Constitution, would legalize recreational marijuana. The Florida Supreme Court approved the language for the ballot question, sending the idea of making weed legal, along with the controversy surrounding it, to the voters in November. The benefits of legalization aren’t clear, other than passage would enrich a burgeoning cannabis industry that has helped raise $40 million to support the initiative. For the sake of voters heading to the polls this November, now is the time for both supporters and opponents of Amendment 3 to step up and make their case.

“Thin-crusted DeSantis takes a slice of the ridiculous with Delray Beach pizzeria visit” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis made a special trip to a Delray Beach pizza restaurant this week to pose for a photo with the staff there and post it on his social media account. It’s worth noting that there are more than 5,400 pizza restaurants in Florida, so it’s hardly a novelty that another one has opened up. Wait a second. The pizzeria that warranted the Governor’s visit didn’t just open. It began serving pizzas there last May, 11 months ago. “Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana from New Haven, Connecticut, has come to Delray Beach at 1701 Federal Hwy!” DeSantis tweeted, hailing the nearly year-old news with a fresh exclamation point.

“Why Republicans will regret their crusade against electric cars” via Mike Murphy for POLITICO — Why such Republican hostility toward electric cars? It’s tribal. In our modern politics, any friend of my enemy must be my enemy, too. If Biden is for EVs, we must be against them. GOP politicians looking for cheap applause cannot help but pile on and amplify one of the latest turns in the culture war. Yet there is real political downside for Republicans who embrace this easy feedback loop of EV attacks. For one thing, our poll showed that independent voters look a lot more like Democrats than Republicans on this issue. Independents gave electric car brands a net 4% favorable rating, which suggests a critical demographic could be turned off by the GOP assault. In a close election where independent voters could tip the balance, which could cost Republicans. An easy way to look at it: 68% of swing state Electoral College votes in November will come from states with very high EV manufacturing investment. We’re talking billions and billions of dollars’ worth of investment in a fast-growing market.

“A Black history museum in Florida — a whitewashing-history state” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Well, it’s no real surprise that a number of Black leaders are skeptical of what Florida’s version of Black history might look like. So skeptical, in fact, that alumni of one of America’s first all-Black high schools in Palm Beach say they don’t want the new museum in their community. Alumni of the historic Roosevelt High School wrote: “Any Black history museum under the auspices of the Florida Legislature and Governor — which have enacted the ‘Stop WOKE Act,’ prohibiting and making illegal classroom instruction that would cause anyone to feel guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress due to their race, color, sex or national origin — is a Black Museum without Black history.” I’m also sympathetic to the concerns about whitewashing. I mean, think about how warped Black history would look if told through the lens of Florida’s new don’t-hurt-anyone’s-feelings-or-make-anyone-feel-bad lens.

“Let’s say it plainly: Fact-checking is not censorship” via Angie Drobnic Holan for Poynter.org — Fact-checkers’ strong desire to keep information available and accessible is yet another irony of the fact-checkers-as-censors argument. The reality is that fact-checking is an activity deeply embedded in the ideals of free speech and free expression. Fact-checkers require the right and ability to freely investigate ideas, find sources, read widely and interview experts who can speak candidly, all as part of their methodology and process. This intellectual freedom is the bedrock on which all fact-checking is built. Countries with strong traditions of free expression and freedom of the press tend to have a lot of fact-checkers, while countries with press restrictions tend to have few. The roster of fact-checkers who participate in the International Fact-Checking Network shows this trend clearly.

“Ban on bulk billing will erode internet access for the poor in our community” via Alix Desulme for the Miami Herald — I have serious concerns that a recent proposal from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban bulk billing arrangements for broadband not only undermines our ability to achieve the goal of universal connectivity in 2030 but also threatens to unravel the incredible work made across the country over the past few years to get millions of Americans online. Bulk billing arrangements are agreements typically between service providers and homeowner associations, condominium associations and apartment buildings. In these arrangements, the service provider agrees to take on the expense and labor related to providing internet connectivity to the multi-dwelling living environment, and the other party agrees to contract for the internet connectivity through the provider, resulting in discounted rates for the end users

— ALOE —

“St. Pete College opens workforce hub named for former Florida House Speaker” via Jim Stinson of Business Observer FL — St. Petersburg College is now welcoming visitors to the Chris Sprowls Workforce Innovation Hub at the Tarpon Springs campus, the college says in a news release. “The state-of-the-art facility is primed to become a key location for manufacturing, creativity and collaboration in Pinellas County and a focal point of the campus,” the college says. The hub is a 10,000-square-foot space named after Chris Sprowls, a former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. “It celebrates his vision of cultivating a skilled workforce by fostering skill development, encouraging collaboration and contributing to the growth of local manufacturing businesses,” the college says. The hub is made up of three separate and distinct areas that can be rented. There is the entrepreneurial space, the “Makerspace” and the event space.

