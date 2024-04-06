Rick Scott ‘very cautious’ about eclipse viewing

Florida’s Junior Senator likely won’t be staring at the sky during Monday’s solar eclipse.
Sen. Rick Scott, during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton“ show, said he’d be “very cautious” about staring skyward during the event Monday.
The Senator from Naples framed his approach as one of long-term thinking and self-preservation.
“I want my eyesight. The way I look at life, I’ve got a lot of stuff left to do. So I’ve got to take care of myself.”
Presumably, Scott won’t be at various solar eclipse viewing parties in the DMV spotlighted by D.C.’s WJLA, including the Smithsonian Solar Eclipse Family Day, the Smithsonian’s Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall, or the American University Eclipse Quad Watch Party.
Another D.C. station, Fox 5, notes that while the eclipse is expected to cover 87% of the sun at its peak in the Nation’s Capital, clouds from a “decaying cold front” may mar the viewers’ experience. But regardless, Scott isn’t missing much.
He also isn’t anticipating giving staffers the afternoon off to marvel at the sky.
“I think it’s important to show up to work,” he said.
For what it’s worth, sky watchers in Scott’s hometown will have a better view than those in D.C., reports the Naples Daily News.
The only obstruction anticipated is from “passing upper-level clouds.”
3 comments
MH/Duuuval
April 6, 2024 at 9:46 am
Translation: Rick has a lot more damage to do to the lives and quality of life of average citizens. And, more money needs to be shifted to the pockets of the yachting and jetting class from taxpayers
There’s never enough for the greedy.
ScienceBLVR
April 6, 2024 at 10:02 am
And any stupid unscientific statement that he blubbers, it’s reported, as some give a “Oh, yeah” to it, while others feel disgusted at the absurdity. Very Trumpspeakish in his gibberish, Ricky is becoming..
Ocean Joe
April 6, 2024 at 10:12 am
Uncle Fester will take advantage of the momentary darkness to hoodwink and bamboozle Americans, maybe even go after social security. Yes, IB “read his plan, it’s in (the) plan.”