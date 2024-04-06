April 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott ‘very cautious’ about eclipse viewing
It may not be a buring ring of fire, but the lunar eclipse will be impressive.

A.G. GancarskiApril 6, 20244min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Could Taylor Swift help Florida’s tourism? Visit Orlando bets $600,000 on it.

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — It’s Springtime Tallahassee

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Brian Perras thinks Joe Biden molests kids and Ukraine had something to do with Baltimore’s bridge disaster. He’s running for Congress.

210608-ring-of-fire-solar-eclipse-se-132p-429d8b_342729aba498e4c4e310eed488d51b5b0827253e
'I want my eyesight.'

Florida’s Junior Senator likely won’t be staring at the sky during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Sen. Rick Scott, during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton show, said he’d be “very cautious” about staring skyward during the event Monday.

The Senator from Naples framed his approach as one of long-term thinking and self-preservation.

“I want my eyesight. The way I look at life, I’ve got a lot of stuff left to do. So I’ve got to take care of myself.”

Presumably, Scott won’t be at various solar eclipse viewing parties in the DMV spotlighted by D.C.’s WJLA, including the Smithsonian Solar Eclipse Family Day, the Smithsonian’s Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mallor the American University Eclipse Quad Watch Party.

Another D.C. station, Fox 5, notes that while the eclipse is expected to cover 87% of the sun at its peak in the Nation’s Capital, clouds from a “decaying cold front” may mar the viewers’ experience. But regardless, Scott isn’t missing much.

He also isn’t anticipating giving staffers the afternoon off to marvel at the sky.

“I think it’s important to show up to work,” he said.

For what it’s worth, sky watchers in Scott’s hometown will have a better view than those in D.C., reports the Naples Daily News.

The only obstruction anticipated is from “passing upper-level clouds.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCould Taylor Swift help Florida's tourism? Visit Orlando bets $600,000 on it.

3 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    April 6, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Translation: Rick has a lot more damage to do to the lives and quality of life of average citizens. And, more money needs to be shifted to the pockets of the yachting and jetting class from taxpayers

    There’s never enough for the greedy.

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    April 6, 2024 at 10:02 am

    And any stupid unscientific statement that he blubbers, it’s reported, as some give a “Oh, yeah” to it, while others feel disgusted at the absurdity. Very Trumpspeakish in his gibberish, Ricky is becoming..

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    April 6, 2024 at 10:12 am

    Uncle Fester will take advantage of the momentary darkness to hoodwink and bamboozle Americans, maybe even go after social security. Yes, IB “read his plan, it’s in (the) plan.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The question was asked, and I’m answering it. It’s worth a whole lot to keep the Rays
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more