Rick Scott ‘very cautious’ about eclipse viewing

Florida’s Junior Senator likely won’t be staring at the sky during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Sen. Rick Scott, during an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton“ show, said he’d be “very cautious” about staring skyward during the event Monday.

The Senator from Naples framed his approach as one of long-term thinking and self-preservation.

“I want my eyesight. The way I look at life, I’ve got a lot of stuff left to do. So I’ve got to take care of myself.”

Presumably, Scott won’t be at various solar eclipse viewing parties in the DMV spotlighted by D.C.’s WJLA, including the , the , or the .

Another D.C. station, Fox 5, notes that while the eclipse is expected to cover 87% of the sun at its peak in the Nation’s Capital, clouds from a “decaying cold front” may mar the viewers’ experience. But regardless, Scott isn’t missing much.

He also isn’t anticipating giving staffers the afternoon off to marvel at the sky.

“I think it’s important to show up to work,” he said.

For what it’s worth, sky watchers in Scott’s hometown will have a better view than those in D.C., reports the Naples Daily News.

The only obstruction anticipated is from “passing upper-level clouds.”