Rick Scott, Marco Rubio lead push to honor Jeri Bustamante in Senate

Yet again, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is paying tribute to one of his key staffers during his time as Governor.

And he’s getting a key assist from his colleague from Florida, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Six years ago, the untimely death of Jeri Bustamante shocked the Florida political scene.

The universally liked and respected Bustamante was Scott’s Press Secretary, often traveling with him around the state, providing counsel and friendship, and even helping him learn the Spanish language.

Reporters got to know her at the then-Governor’s press events, or through back-and-forths with the Governor’s Office over controversies of the day.

That is, until one day in April 2018 when it came to a tragic end.

Bustamante was just 33 years old when she was killed in a boating accident in South Florida. She died after a boat she was riding in “crashed into mangrove branches lining a narrow channel in Islamorada,” as flkeysnews.com reported contemporaneously.

As he has done before, Scott is introducing a resolution to honor her life, and Rubio is co-sponsoring it.

“I can’t believe it’s been six years since the world lost Jeri. Six years since we saw her bright smile, heard her contagious laughter or felt her magnetic and kind presence when she entered a room. Jeri will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all of us who had the honor of meeting her, because she would automatically become your best friend and biggest cheerleader,” Scott reflected.

“She was always quick to offer a helping hand to others working to achieve their dreams as she pursued her American dream of one day standing at the White House press podium. And Jeri would have gotten there — she was an unstoppable force. As we traveled the state for long days of events when I was governor, I was amazed at how she captivated everyone around her, gaining the respect of Floridians and members of the press and never losing her positive attitude.”

Scott also reflected on his memories of Bustamante.

“When I practice my Spanish, spend days in Washington talking to reporters, like Jeri dreamed of doing, I hope I’m making her proud. So many people on my team had the privilege of working with and knowing Jeri, and today we honor her memory and the endless joy she brought us and the world,” Scott added.

Rubio released remarks of his own as well.

“As we mark the sixth anniversary since Jeri Bustamante’s tragic death, we pay tribute to the everlasting contributions she made to both our state and nation. Bustamante personified the American Dream. May her memory continue to be a blessing for her family, friends, and former coworkers,” Rubio said.