Ron DeSantis bemoans Gaza ‘blood feuds,’ warns Joe Biden not to allow Palestinian refugees

Florida’s Governor isn’t holding back when it comes to Gaza refugees that President Joe Biden is exploring bringing stateside, or about protests of Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas on college campuses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis linked the two topics, bemoaning Palestinian “blood feuds” as a reason not to allow people to be brought in via the United States Refugee Admissions Program.

“To take people from that part of the world and import those blood feuds to this country, that is not in your interest or your family’s interest. We should not be importing people in from the Gaza Strip,” DeSantis argued in the Hardee County city of Wauchula.

“I think if (Biden) does that it is not going to be something that benefits the United States of America. If anything, it will just exacerbate a lot of the problems that we’re seeing now and you know what people can say what they want.”

The Governor had previously bemoaned a “toxic culture” among Palestinians, saying they are “all antisemitic,” and blaming them for Bethlehem being a “pigsty,” so the tenor of his comments should be familiar to most following his comments.

DeSantis also repeated his promise that protesters on college campuses “will be expelled” if they don’t “abide by the rules in place for conduct.”

“What does it say about our society that people would go out and demonstrate and take Hamas’ side in this? You know, that’s a sickness that we see on these college campuses. But we also see the sickness in some of these other institutions in our society,” the Governor said.