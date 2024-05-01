May 1, 2024
Republicans flip Madison County red, hold edge in voter registrations

Jacob OglesMay 1, 20243min1

Real Elephant Republican Symbol
A May 1 update shows a 1-voter edge in the county, and trends suggest that will go up.

Republicans now hold a voter registration edge in another Florida county, albeit by a narrow margin.

As of the morning of May 1, Madison County has more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to Madison Supervisor of Elections Heath Figgers’ official count. As of a 7 a.m. update to numbers, the county had 5,095 registered Republicans in the county and 5,094 Democrats. The county is home to 1,606 other voters, with 11,795 registered in total.

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) cheered the red flip, which came the same day Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to campaign in the state.

“Welcome to Florida Kamala where another county has gone red and Republicans lead by over 900,000 voters,” said Bill Helmich, Republican state committeeman for Madison County and Acting Executive Director for the RPOF.

Division of Elections figures, which don’t yet reflect April changes, show the Sunshine State had more than 5.2 million Republicans registered compared to 4.3 million Democrats. Statewide, there is a more sizable contingent of voters without any party affiliation, more than 3.5 million, and almost 344,000 voters in minor political parties.

Census estimates put the total population of Madison County north of 18,500. The Big Bend county sits at the Florida-Georgia line.

Of course, like many of North Florida’s rural counties, the electorate started voting Republican long before voter registrations aligned. In the 2020 Presidential Election, Republican Donald Trump led Democrat Joe Biden in the county by more than 1,800 votes.

The last time a Democrat running for President carried the county was in 2008, when Barack Obama topped Republican John McCain by fewer than 300 votes the year he first won the White House by a landslide. Before that, Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1996 carried the county by about 600 votes when he won re-election.

Republicans in recent years have made significant gains in voter registration statewide. The party in 2021 secured an advantage in registered voters for the first time in the state’s history.

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    May 1, 2024 at 9:14 am

    Paging Nikki Fried! Nikki Fried? What happened Nikki?🤣

    Reply

