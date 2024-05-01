Donald Trump plans speech to Libertarian National Convention

While plenty of lapsed Republicans have run as the national standard-bearer for the Libertarian Party, this year will mark the first time a current GOP presidential candidate will speak at their national convention.

The Libertarian Party announced that former President Donald Trump will address the party faithful in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day Weekend.

“Join us for a historic moment at the 2024 Libertarian National Convention as we welcome former President Donald J. Trump to the podium. This momentous occasion will mark the first time a former President directly addresses our members, candidates, and executive committee. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear insights from a prominent figure in American politics and watch him engage with Libertarian ideals,” the pitch begins, before a call to action that requires a nominal fee.

“Be sure to register for the convention and cast your vote on the topics President Trump will address during his time at the podium. If you aren’t able to make it to convention, no problem! You can still register to vote in this poll by paying the $10 entry fee.”

The national Libertarian conclave begins on May 23, and at this writing it’s unclear when Trump will speak. There are a number of Libertarians running for President as well.