Donna Deegan calls 6-week abortion ban ‘giant and dangerous step’ backwards

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made a strong case for legalized abortion in a speech ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on the same subject.

Deegan, a cancer survivor, lauded Harris’ “strong and steady leadership on this issue” and likened the need for reproductive health access to her own pursuit of health care when her life was in the balance.

“If the government took away the freedom to determine my own treatment, think of it. Politicians prescribing what medicine for how long and at what physical and mental cost, think of how much closer we are to that today than we were yesterday,” Deegan said. “Because if the government can reach its way into the ob/gyn office or a fertility clinic where will it stop?”

“This issue is frankly not about politics,” the first-term Democratic Mayor continued.

“It is about personal freedom and slapping away the hand of politicians reaching into places where they do not belong, wagging their finger at us and telling us that they know best we as women should have the right to make private medical decisions with our families, our doctors and with freedom from government intrusion.”

The Vice President, the Jacksonville Mayor and other Democratic leaders are speaking in Jacksonville Wednesday, on the first day of effectiveness for the Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans abortion in Florida in all but exceptional cases after the sixth week of pregnancy.