May 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donna Deegan calls 6-week abortion ban ‘giant and dangerous step’ backwards
Image via City of Jacksonville

A.G. GancarskiMay 1, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County criminal justice leaders back Ed Montanari for HD 60

HeadlinesInfluence

Corey Simon slams DEP plan to allow oil drilling near Apalachicola River

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Rosie Cordero-Stutz blasts Sheriff foe for mocking Donald Trump endorsement: ‘He wasn’t qualified to receive it’

Donna Deegan
The Jacksonville Mayor made a very personal case for access.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made a strong case for legalized abortion in a speech ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on the same subject.

Deegan, a cancer survivor, lauded Harris’ “strong and steady leadership on this issue” and likened the need for reproductive health access to her own pursuit of health care when her life was in the balance.

“If the government took away the freedom to determine my own treatment, think of it. Politicians prescribing what medicine for how long and at what physical and mental cost, think of how much closer we are to that today than we were yesterday,” Deegan said. “Because if the government can reach its way into the ob/gyn office or a fertility clinic where will it stop?”

“This issue is frankly not about politics,” the first-term Democratic Mayor continued.

“It is about personal freedom and slapping away the hand of politicians reaching into places where they do not belong, wagging their finger at us and telling us that they know best we as women should have the right to make private medical decisions with our families, our doctors and with freedom from government intrusion.”

The Vice President, the Jacksonville Mayor and other Democratic leaders are speaking in Jacksonville Wednesday, on the first day of effectiveness for the Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans abortion in Florida in all but exceptional cases after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats slam state's 6-week abortion ban going into effect

next4 Florida cities in top 7 for worst drivers among major U.S. cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories