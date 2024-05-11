May 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Governor signs off on Progressive Supranuclear Palsy committee

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20243min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis dispatches anti-fraud teams to Leon and Gadsden counties

HeadlinesInfluence

Some doctors’ offices will have to carry liability insurance under new law

APoliticalHeadlines

Could FAMU, FSU sports teams be impacted by recent storm?

Brain-active-istock
A former legislator's father is incapacitated due to this condition.

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo will be tasked with focusing his office on brain diseases in the wake of legislation signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SB 186, colloquially called the “Justo R. Cortes Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Act,” compels Ladapo to set up a progressive supranuclear palsy and other neurodegenerative diseases policy committee.

“Without proper detection at an early stage, PSP will only worsen with life-threatening complications,” sponsoring Sen. Jason Brodeur said to State of Reform earlier this year.

“We have not found a cure for PSP, so the biggest focus is on managing care. This bill (directs) the Department of Health to establish a work policy group comprised of healthcare workers, family members, and advocates whose aim is to identify those in our state with PSP and other neurodegenerative diseases, create a standard of care for detection and treatment, (and) develop recommendations to help improve patient awareness, especially in our more vulnerable population areas.”

The bill is named after the father of former state Rep. Bob Cortes. The legislator’s father, now in his 80s, is wheelchair bound and incapacitated due to the ravages of this disease.

Ladapo is compelled to move quickly.

The committee must be appointed by Sept. 1 and must hold its first meeting by Oct. 1, with all meetings by teleconference.

A progress report from the SG is required by Jan. 4 of next year, and from there Ladapo has a year to file a final report.

The committee is slated to sunset by July 2026.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF vice chair arrested for soliciting prostitute and indecent exposure in park

nextMore than 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 11, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Ladapo’s on it? That’ll fix it. LOFL Ladapo’s fix will be coming soon to that ThereIfixedIt site that usually features a lot of duck tape

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories
After brutal storms, Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency, activates Florida National Guard
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more