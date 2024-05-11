More than 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

More than 88,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
As of a 9 a.m. update Saturday, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains by far the most impacted county, with nearly 71,000 customers lacking power.
The city of Tallahassee utility is showing nearly 64,000 customers affected, per the latest update from the Public Service Commission. Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just over 7,000 Leon customers still impacted.
The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with more than 6,600 customers still lacking power. Columbia County shows just over 2,100 outages, followed by Wakulla with just under 1,800 and Hamilton with 1,700.
No other county shows more than 1,000 outages as of Saturday morning.
Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has more than 10,000 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Suwannee Valley has more than 9,300 customers affected in Suwannee, Hamilton and Columbia counties.
That’s followed by the Tri-County Electric Cooperative (2,027 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor), Florida Power & Light (1,900 outages in Suwannee, Columbia and Baker) and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation (845 outages in Baker).
But the storm did affect more than just those counties covered by DeSantis’ emergency order. Many of those other areas only show a few dozen outages at most. But Santa Rosa County (3,400 outages), Escambia County (2,909 outages) and Duval Country (2,491 outages) still have a few thousand customers without power.
That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm above 97,000.
Escambia River Electric Cooperative has 6,000 customers without power in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. JEA, which services Duval, is dealing with all of the outages there. And FPL has another 309 customers without power in Escambia.
The estimated restoration time is 24-48 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. Workers there are still assessing damage before giving an estimate on when power will return.
