May 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration
Lineworker are honored for their work to keep us all powered up.

Ryan NicolMay 11, 20243min3

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Jimmy Patronis dispatches anti-fraud teams to Leon and Gadsden counties

HeadlinesInfluence

Some doctors’ offices will have to carry liability insurance under new law

APoliticalHeadlines

Could FAMU, FSU sports teams be impacted by recent storm?

lineworkers power line
Workers in Leon County, the most affected area in the state, are still assessing the damage before giving an estimate on when power will return.

More than 88,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

As of a 9 a.m. update Saturday, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains by far the most impacted county, with nearly 71,000 customers lacking power.

The city of Tallahassee utility is showing nearly 64,000 customers affected, per the latest update from the Public Service Commission. Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just over 7,000 Leon customers still impacted.

The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with more than 6,600 customers still lacking power. Columbia County shows just over 2,100 outages, followed by Wakulla with just under 1,800 and Hamilton with 1,700.

No other county shows more than 1,000 outages as of Saturday morning.

Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has more than 10,000 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Suwannee Valley has more than 9,300 customers affected in Suwannee, Hamilton and Columbia counties.

That’s followed by the Tri-County Electric Cooperative (2,027 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor), Florida Power & Light (1,900 outages in Suwannee, Columbia and Baker) and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation (845 outages in Baker).

But the storm did affect more than just those counties covered by DeSantis’ emergency order. Many of those other areas only show a few dozen outages at most. But Santa Rosa County (3,400 outages), Escambia County (2,909 outages) and Duval Country (2,491 outages) still have a few thousand customers without power.

That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm above 97,000.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has 6,000 customers without power in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. JEA, which services Duval, is dealing with all of the outages there. And FPL has another 309 customers without power in Escambia.

The estimated restoration time is 24-48 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. Workers there are still assessing damage before giving an estimate on when power will return.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGovernor signs off on Progressive Supranuclear Palsy committee

nextNew law allows nurses and physician assistants to order Medicaid home health

3 comments

  • Elvis Pitts "AMERICA'S BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American

    May 11, 2024 at 10:31 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
    STAND BY FOR NEWS:
    Our Sage Govornor always meets with the City & County officials whenever there is a disaster of any kind. This part of Florida is a small island of “Dook 4 Brains Lefty citizens who always vote in “Dook 4 Brains Leftys” into political office.
    IN CLOSING:
    Even though the local “Dooks” are rushing to take credit for the timely recovery efforts, Ladies & Gentelmen, and disgusting Dook 4 Brains Leftys, the locals would be mired in “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Failure” (Just like the Failed 8Iden Sad-Minisration) had “Ron The Ronald DeSantis and his Lovely Wife Casey not told the “Local Dooks” what to do & how to do it.
    Please join me, Elvis Pitts American, in thanking Baby Jesus for putting Ron & Casey DeSantis in charge.
    AND THAT AMERICA IS THE REST OF THE STORY:
    Elvis Pitts American
    *FREE BUMPER STICKER FOR YOUR SUBARU SUV*
    *I STAND WITH ELVIS PITTS AMERICAN*

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      May 11, 2024 at 11:03 am

      Pops you got the inside track. What has Gov Ron been praying for so much that he used up all his prayer capital and now storms are hitting all over, wreaking havoc willy nilly?

      Is he praying for Mrs Rhonda not to leave him? If so, let’s figure out how to keep Mrs Rhonda happy so Ron can go back to praying for storms to go away and possibly seeing success.

      Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 11, 2024 at 11:00 am

    FNG is activated for storm response. Great. How long is the drive back from Texas, and are the roads between there and here littered with downed trees and power lines and roofs and stuff? When will the FNG arrive? 3 weeks at best?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories
After brutal storms, Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency, activates Florida National Guard
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more