Update: Power outages drop under 57,000 in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

Fewer than 57,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday, as workers have begun making significant progress.
That number remained above 80,000 for most of Saturday. But the latest update from the Public Service Commission shows the number dropping sharply in several areas.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
As of a 6 p.m. update Saturday, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains by far the most impacted county, with nearly 49,000 customers lacking power.
But close to 20,000 customers have gotten their power restored since the previous update at 3 p.m., as the city hopes to get a bulk of the restorations done by Saturday evening.
The city of Tallahassee utility is showing nearly 44,000 customers still affected. The Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just over 4,800 Leon customers without power.
The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with more than 2,600 customers still powerless. Columbia County shows 1,200 outages, followed by Wakulla with just over 1,100.
No other county covered by the emergency order shows more than 1,000 outages as of Saturday at 6 p.m.
Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has just under 6,600 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Suwannee Valley has just over 4,000 customers affected in Suwannee, Hamilton and Columbia counties.
That’s followed by the Tri-County Electric Cooperative (865 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor), Florida Power & Light (730 outages in Suwannee) and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation (414 outages in Baker).
But the storm did affect more than just those counties covered by DeSantis’ emergency order. Santa Rosa County (2,400 outages), Escambia County (1,600 outages) and Duval Country (668 outages) still have many customers without power.
That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm at just over 61,000.
Escambia River Electric Cooperative has 4,000 customers without power in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. JEA, which services Duval, is dealing with all of the outages there.
The estimated restoration time is 24-48 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. Workers there are still assessing damage before giving an estimate on when power will fully return.
The holdup in Tallahassee is partially caused by the serious damage done by tornado touchdowns. The city posted an update late Saturday morning laying out the impact.
“Tornadoes caused 286 blocked roads. Road clearing crews have worked nonstop and have cleared 178 in impacted neighborhoods. Work continues,” the city said.
