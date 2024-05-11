Update: More than 80,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

More than 80,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

As of a 3 p.m. update Saturday, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains by far the most impacted county, with more than 68,000 customers lacking power.

The city of Tallahassee utility is showing more than 62,000 customers affected, per the latest update from the Public Service Commission. Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just under 6,200 Leon customers still impacted.

The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with more than 4,400 customers still powerless. Columbia County shows just over 1,800 outages, followed by Wakulla with just under 1,300 and Hamilton with 1,100.

No other county covered by the emergency order shows more than 1,000 outages as of Saturday at 3 p.m.

Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has just over 8,200 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Suwannee Valley has nearly 6,600 customers affected in Suwannee, Hamilton and Columbia counties.

That’s followed by Florida Power & Light (just under 1,500 outages in Suwannee, Columbia and Baker), the Tri-County Electric Cooperative (more than 1,400 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor) and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation (576 outages in Baker).

But the storm did affect more than just those counties covered by DeSantis’ emergency order. Some areas only show a handful of outages. But Santa Rosa County (2,900 outages), Escambia County (just under 1,800 outages) and Duval Country (1,200 outages) still have more than a thousand customers without power.

That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm just under 87,000.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has 4,500 customers without power in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. JEA, which services Duval, is dealing with all of the outages there. And FPL has another 166 customers without power in Escambia.

The estimated restoration time is 24-48 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. Workers there are still assessing damage before giving an estimate on when power will fully return, but the city hopes to get a bulk of the restorations done by Saturday evening.

The holdup in Tallahassee is partially caused by the serious damage done by tornado touchdowns. The city posted an update late Saturday morning laying out the impact.

“Tornadoes caused 286 blocked roads. Road clearing crews have worked nonstop and have cleared 178 in impacted neighborhoods. Work continues,” the city said.