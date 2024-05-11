Update: Nearly 88,000 remain without power in counties affected by storm emergency declaration

Nearly 88,000 customers remain without power in counties covered by an emergency declaration following devastating storms that tore through the area Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

As of a noon update Saturday, Leon County — home to Tallahassee — remains by far the most impacted county, with nearly 73,000 customers lacking power.

That’s actually an increase by almost 2,000 since the 9 a.m. update. But customers elsewhere have begun regaining power, and workers in Tallahassee are hoping to get a bulk of the restorations done by Saturday evening.

As of noon, the city of Tallahassee utility is showing more than 66,000 customers affected, per the latest update from the Public Service Commission. Talquin Electric Cooperative also has just over 6,500 Leon customers still impacted.

The second-most affected county is Suwannee, with more than 5,500 customers still lacking power. Columbia County shows just over 2,000 outages, followed by Wakulla with just under 1,700 and Hamilton with 1,100.

No other county covered by the emergency order shows more than 1,000 outages as of Saturday at noon.

Talquin Electric is the second-most impacted utility after the city of Tallahassee. Talquin has nearly 9,600 customers without power across Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden and Liberty Counties. Suwannee Valley has more than 7,600 customers affected in Suwannee, Hamilton and Columbia counties.

That’s followed by Florida Power & Light (just over 1,800 outages in Suwannee, Columbia and Baker), the Tri-County Electric Cooperative (more than 1,600 outages in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor) and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation (845 outages in Baker).

But the storm did affect more than just those counties covered by DeSantis’ emergency order. Many of those other areas only show a handful of outages. But Santa Rosa County (3,300 outages), Escambia County (just under 2,200 outages) and Duval Country (nearly 1,600 outages) still have more than a thousand customers without power.

That puts the total number of customers lacking power due to the storm above 95,000.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has 5,300 customers without power in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties. JEA, which services Duval, is dealing with all of the outages there. And FPL has another 166 customers without power in Escambia.

The estimated restoration time is 24-48 hours for all of those affected, except for city of Tallahassee customers in Leon County. Workers there are still assessing damage before giving an estimate on when power will fully return.

The holdup in Tallahassee is partially caused by the serious damage done by tornado touchdowns. The city posted an update late Saturday morning laying out the impact.

“Tornadoes caused 286 blocked roads. Road clearing crews have worked nonstop and have cleared 178 in impacted neighborhoods. Work continues,” the city said.