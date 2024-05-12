May 12, 2024
Ruth’s List Florida backs ‘ardent champion’ Allison Tant for re-election in HD 9

Jesse Scheckner

Allison Tant Florida House
The group lauded Tant’s work for people with disabilities.

Ruth’s List Florida is getting behind Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant’s unopposed re-election bid in House District 9.

The self-described “only organization dedicated to electing pro-choice Democratic women in Florida” announced its endorsement of Tant, a former Chair of the Florida Democratic Party who is seeking a third consecutive term representing HD 9.

“Rep. Allison Tant is a force in the Florida House for the rights and dignities of women, children, and families,” Ruth’s List Florida CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement.

“Her commitment to improving access to education in Florida, specifically for students with unique abilities, coupled with her exciting rise to positions of power in the legislature make her a formidable opponent to anyone who stands in the way of progress. She is one of our most ardent champions, and Ruth’s List is committed to doing everything we can to ensure she is re-elected this November.”

Since taking office in November 2020, Tant’s primary legislative focus has been to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. That includes successful legislation in 2021 that revised how Florida develops individual education plans for students with special needs, a 2022 measure that gave more time to schools to properly diagnose students with developmental delays, a unanimously passed 2023 bill to address the support of dependent adult children and a new law this year that will to create an alternative, more empowering guardianship program for people with developmental disabilities.

Tant serves as the ranking member of the House Post-Secondary Education and Work Committee, Commerce Committee and is a member of the chamber’s Ways and Means, Rules, Health Care Regulation, and Insurance and Banking committees.

Outside of her elected work, she is the founder of Independence Landing, an affordable housing option for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She’s also the founding Chair Emeritus for KEYS, a scholarship program for students with disabilities, among many other involvements.

The Ruth’s List endorsement follows a nod last month from EMILY’s List, a national organization focused on electing Democratic women who support abortion access.

This month, a law went into effect in Florida banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when many women aren’t aware yet that they are pregnant.

Tant said in a statement that she is honored to again be endorsed by Ruth’s List, “especially at this pivotal time for reproductive rights in Florida.”

“I’ve been a strong advocate for the rights of women my entire life,” she said, “and since being elected to the Florida House, I’ve been proud to use my voice and my votes to defend reproductive freedom, stand up for women and families, and create new opportunities for everyone in our state to thrive.”

Through the first quarter of 2024, Tant has raised more than $200,000 to defend her seat representing HD 9, which spans Jefferson, Leon and Madison counties.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories