Police unions endorse Lourdes Casanova for Palm Beach County Judge

Royal Palm Beach defense lawyer Lourdes Casanova’s bid for a bench post on the Palm Beach Court now has the support of two major police unions in the county, her campaign says.

Casanova’s campaign announced the endorsements of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) and Fraternal Order of Police, which each represent thousands of law enforcement professionals.

“We are confident Lourdes will serve our community with integrity and fairness, and we are proud to endorse her campaign for County Court Judge.” Palm Beach PBA President John Kazanjian said in an accompanying statement.

A representative of Fraternal Order of Police District IV said, “Palm Beach County’s law enforcement professionals stand with Lourdes Casanova for Judge. Ms. Casanova’s commitment to the community and experience in the courtroom make her uniquely qualified.”

A former prosecutor, Casanova filed to run on Feb. 22 for the open Group 2 seat on the Palm Beach Court. She faces two opponents: defense attorney Douglas Leifert, who entered the race more than a month before Casanova; and Jean Marie Middleton, assistant general counsel for the Palm Beach County School District.

Casanova raised $61,000 last quarter, inclusive of a $25,000 self-loan, 90 personal checks and donations from four law firms and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Leifert amassed $72,000, of which $50,000 was self-loaned, while Middleton collected $18,000 in outside donations while loaning herself $5,000.

Judicial canons prohibit judge candidates from soliciting donations directly. Instead, they must rely on fundraising from a committee supporting their campaign.

Casanova said in a statement that she is “deeply grateful” for the police unions’ support.

“I am committed to upholding the values of justice and integrity in our courts,” she said. “As a former prosecutor, small business owner, and community leader, I bring the experience we need to run a fair and efficient courtroom.”

The three candidates are competing in a nonpartisan race to succeed Judge Ted Booras, who is retiring at the end of the year after two decades on the bench.