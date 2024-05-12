‘Enough is Enough’: Bryan Paz-Hernandez to host panel, town hall on fixing traffic in Kendall

Miami-Dade Commission candidate Bryan Paz-Hernandez is hosting a panel discussion and town hall Monday evening where residents can hear from him and experts about fixing traffic congestion in the county’s crowded Kendall area.

The event is happening at the Kendall Civic Center just outside Regal Kendall Village past the Turnpike.

“Thousands of Kendall residents are absolutely tired of traffic congestion that literally robs them (of) over 700 hours of their time each year. This cannot stand,” a press note from Paz Hernandez’s campaign said.

“Traffic has gotten so bad. That is why Bryan Paz-Hernandez is gathering our community this upcoming Monday … bringing together policy experts and frustrated Kendall residents. A panel of experts will discuss bold policy solutions to this problem, including proposals to expand the Metrorail into Kendall, and stop over-development, such as new, large shopping centers, in Kendall.”

The event is open to Kendall residents of whom the Paz-Hernandez campaign expects more than 150 to attend. They’ll be able to ask Paz-Hernandez and two panelists questions “in an honest town hall-style Q&A back and forth.”

The panelists include Cathy Dos Santos, Executive Director of Transit Alliance Miami, the group behind Miami-Dade’s new Better Bus Network; and Noel Cleland, Chair of the Sierra Club’s Miami chapter.

Media members are welcome to attend. Paz-Hernandez’s campaign is asking that they arrive at 5:30 p.m. to set up equipment. Members of the public will be admitted at 6 p.m.

The event is scheduled to run until 8 p.m.

Paz-Hernandez is running to unseat Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, a former House candidate whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed in November 2022.

Reducing traffic congestion and stopping overdevelopment in Kendall is Paz-Hernandez’s top campaign priority.

“Traffic is the worst it’s ever been,” he said in a statement. “I spend so much time each day in traffic congestion and it really angers me. Enough is enough. I want my time to spend with my family, not waiting for cars to move in seemingly endless traffic.

“We are the nation that put a man on the moon. We can solve Miami traffic! It can be done.”