Digital spot delves into Rick Scott ‘reign of terror’

A new ad takes a critical look at the legacy of Florida’s junior Senator.

The spot from “Scott Watch,” called “Shapeshifter,” purports to “give Floridians the facts about their Senator’s record of attacking their freedoms and putting his own political ambitions and the needs of his wealthy donors ahead of working families and seniors in the state.”

“There’s nothing more terrifying for Floridians than self-serving, shapeshifting politicians like Rick Scott who always put their own political ambitions ahead of protecting the freedoms of the people they were elected to serve,” said Scott Watch Communications Director Anders Croy.

“For over a decade, Rick Scott has made it clear that there is no plan too extreme for him to support, or favor for the wealthy corporate elite too shameful for him to do, at the expense of Florida’s working families and seniors. Whether it is ending Social Security and Medicare as we know it, slashing funding for public education, the environment, and health care, or supporting a national abortion ban, Floridians deserve to know that Rick Scott has a long history of attacking their freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe.”

The ad paints Scott as an amoral, Machiavellian figure dedicated to snuffing out populist policy aims with gleeful abandon.

“Driven by an insatiable desire for power, he used his positions to leave a trail of destruction in his wake,” the narrator contends.

“As Governor of Florida, he went on the attack, slashing funding for public education, health care, and environmental protection. Scott’s agenda left everyday Floridians to suffer, all while lining the pockets of his wealthy corporate elite donors. His reign of terror has extended to the halls of the United States Senate, where he has put the freedoms of all Floridians at risk.”

See the ad below.