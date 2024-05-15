Clermont voters elect Tod Howard to fill vacancy on City Council

Clermont voters have elected Tod Howard to complete the term of late City Councilman Jim Purvis.

Howard, Carefree Boats of Central Florida owner, faced Give A Day Foundation founder Otis Taylor in a Special Election.

According to unofficial election results from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Howard won 55.62% of the vote, or 1,806 votes to Taylor’s 1,441.

Both candidates cited past community involvement providing them with a background to fill the Seat 2 vacancy on the Council.

Howard ran on a platform including low taxes, waterways protection and small business support. He has owned Carefree Boats of Central Florida since 2017, according to his LinkedIn.

“As a local business owner for over 25 years, this has given me valuable insights into the challenges that small businesses encounter on a daily basis,” Howard wrote on his campaign website.

“With a deep understanding of these struggles, I am committed to advocating for reforms that will streamline processes and eliminate unnecessary obstacles created by the government. By championing these changes, I am dedicated to creating a more supportive and conducive environment for small businesses to thrive and succeed.”

Taylor, a Chicago native who worked for 35 years in the auto industry, moved to Clermont in 2011. He founded Give A Day Foundation the same year, which encouraged volunteers to give time in the community.

He serves on the South Lake Chamber of Commerce board and as an ambassador for the organization. He similarly has campaigned on protecting lakes, and on youth empowerment in the city.

“I envision communities where residents can seamlessly integrate their professional, personal, and recreational lives,” he writes on his campaign website. “My goal is to help create an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and a high quality of life for all who reside in Clermont.”

Purvis died in December at age 82 in Hospice care following a brief illness, the City of Clermont reported. He was elected to the City Council in 2019 and re-elected in 2021 and 2023. He represented the city of the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization and on Lake County’s Tourist Development Council.

The seat will be up for re-election again later this year, as will Seat 4 on the Clermont City Council.