Personnel note: Ballard Partners adds Purvi Doshi to LA roster

Ballard Partners continued expanding its west coast footprint with the addition of Purvi Doshi as a Partner in its Los Angeles office.

Doshi brings over 15 years of comprehensive experience in public affairs, lobbying, and communications, with a proven track record of success across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Purvi to Ballard Partners,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard. “Her deep understanding of California’s political landscape and her extensive experience in diverse sectors will be invaluable to our clients in Los Angeles and beyond.”

She began her career as the lead staff member for Los Angeles City Councilmember Bernard C. Parks. She later worked as a consultant at Mercury Public Affairs, where she was responsible for navigating complex projects for clients in real estate development and construction.

Most recently, Doshi served as the Government Affairs lead at SoCalGas, where she played a pivotal role in securing support for major pipeline projects while advocating for the responsible use of natural gas in California’s energy mix. Additionally, she brings significant expertise in emerging industries, having served startups Pacaso and AirMap.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners, a firm known for its strategic approach and unwavering commitment to client service,” Doshi said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver outstanding results for our clients across California and throughout the West Coast.”

“Purvi’s addition strengthens our Los Angeles office and positions us to better serve clients in the region,” said Joe Buscaino, Managing Partner of Ballard Partners’ Los Angeles office. “Her diverse background and strategic thinking will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

Founded in Florida, Ballard Partners has quickly grown to international prominence over the past decade. After setting up shop in Washington seven years ago, the firm has gone on to open satellite branches in multiple states as well as international offices in Israel, Turkey and Nigeria.

The firm expanded into California in late 2022, opening its first office in the Los Angeles metro area. It later set up shop in the state capital, Sacramento, and added former top staffers in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to its roster of advocates.