Turkey list: Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Science Center among Orange County projects called ‘turkeys’ by Florida TaxWatch

Several Orange County Black history initiatives and two popular entertainment venues were called out in Florida TaxWatch’s annual turkey watch report.

Florida TaxWatch, a taxpayer watchdog group, found 450 budget projects worth $854.6 million they deem to be “turkeys” — more commonly known as pork barrel spending or member projects.

“When considering the budget, we strongly encourage Gov. (Ron) DeSantis to assess each project we flagged — Turkey or otherwise — and determine whether its funding is counter to good budgeting practices,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said in a statement.

Appearing on the list was the $500,000 for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts expansion to build a Music & Listening Outdoor Venue.

“The Music & Listening Outdoor Venue will be a unique space where guests with or without a ticket will be able to listen to world renowned artists within Steinmetz Hall and Judson’s in an exterior green space,” according to the local funding initiative request from Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur.

“This new venue is the groundbreaking for a larger 9-acre Master Development that will be the most unique and active performing arts center in the state and possibly globally.”

The Orlando Science Center was mentioned on the list for the $594,808 for its mobile science center that will be taken to schools and used in workshops. The money would cover 65,023 in employees’ compensation, according to the funding request.

The Equity Council Corp. received $160,000 for the 1619Fest Orlando/Rebel Run 5K. The race, which started in 2020, takes place annually during Black History Month in Winter Park. Part of the funding will be used to cover $20,000 of the executive director’s salary, according to the local funding initiative request from Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

TaxWatch also pointed to $200,000 going to the Association to Preserve African American Society, History & Tradition to promote Florida’s Black musicians.

“Florida and Florida performers have played a leading role in producing musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters. This project will elevate this history and those who made it,” according to the local funding initiative request. “Their works will be showcased year-round at the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture which will focus on Florida’s Black Music Legacy.”

Out of the $200,000, $60,000 will be used for the executive director’s compensation, according to the funding request from Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson.

Thompson defended the project in a statement to Florida Politics.

“The National Museum of African American Music opened in Memphis, Tennessee, as the only museum in the country which highlights and celebrates genres of music created or influenced by African Americans. It has drawn thousands of visitors and contributed to the tax base in Memphis and Tennessee. PBS presented a documentary called Gospel which traces the African American experience through gospel music,” Thompson said.

“These are examples of how Florida has an opportunity to elevate and capitalize on its Black Music Legacy which was outlined in the appropriations request. This request was transparent and vetted during the appropriations process before it was approved.”

Florida Politics reached out for comment to the organizations Wednesday morning after the report was released but did not immediately get a response.