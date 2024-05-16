Florida Chamber releases 2024 Legislative Report Card

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is releasing its report grading lawmakers based on how they voted on a range of bills impacting Florida businesses during the 2024 Legislative Session.

“Florida currently has a $1.62 trillion economy and is continuing to grow and diversify,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson. “I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Speaker Paul Renner and the pro-jobs legislators who continued to put Florida’s business climate first by prioritizing the growth of private sector jobs and diversifying our economy.”

The Chamber’s 2024 Legislative Report Card considers more than 5,700 votes cast during Session, with the average lawmaker receiving an 87% — good enough for a high “B” in classroom terms. Senators were slightly more aligned with the Chamber, scoring an 89% average compared to the House at 86%.

The Florida Chamber informed lawmakers which issues it would be paying attention to ahead of the 2024 Legislative Session in its annual “Where We Stand” and “Florida Business Agenda” publications, which were delivered to lawmakers before any tracked votes were taken.

Alongside the 2024 Legislative Report Card, which showcases grades earned by all 160 legislators in the state House and Senate, the Florida Chamber announced that 15 lawmakers are receiving its “Distinguished Advocate Award.”

This year’s winners include Renner and Reps. Jennifer Canady, Tiffany Esposito, Sam Garrison, Mike Giallombardo, Jason Shoaf, John Temple, Dana Trabulsy as well as Passidomo and Sens. Jim Boyd, Colleen Burton, Nick DiCeglie, Erin Grall, Jay Trumbull and Clay Yarborough.

The Chamber said it will soon release its other annual post-Session report, “How They Voted,” which in addition to legislator grades and awards, will include a full recap of what Chamber priorities passed, what was defeated, and what remains unfinished business following the 2024 Legislative Session.