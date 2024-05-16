May 16, 2024
Democrat enters HD 18 race to succeed term-limited Cyndi Stevenson

A.G. GancarskiMay 16, 20242min0

This candidate will face challenges given the composition of the district.

St. Augustine’s Keith Clark Matthews has opened a campaign account in a Northeast Florida House district that is 56% Republican and just 19% Democratic.

The Democrat, assuming he qualifies for the ballot next month, will face the winner of a contested Republican Primary for an open St. Johns County seat. The November winner replaces Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who is term-limited.

Matthews will face resource challenges should he qualify, given that both Republican candidates have been actively fundraising and building campaign infrastructure.

Nick Primrose, a former Deputy General Counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott and former attorney for Gov. Ron DeSantis, had roughly $178,000 in his campaign account as of the end of March. His affiliated political committee, Friends of Nick Primrose, had an additional $65,000 on hand.

Kim Kendall has more than $98,000 on hand in her campaign account, a number bolstered by a $50,000 personal loan when she opened the account last year. Friends of Kim Kendall has roughly $47,000 on hand.

We reached out to Matthews Thursday for an interview before publication. This piece will be updated if we hear back.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousMiami insurer sues city over Joe Carollo's legal fees

Categories