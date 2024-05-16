Florida Chamber hails ‘distinguished advocates,’ releases legislative report card

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is offering its annual review of what the Florida Legislature has done thus far in 2024, and this year that includes “distinguished advocate” awards for Senators and Representatives that went above and beyond.

Leadership in both the Senate and House got special recognition along with other Republicans.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo “prioritized access to healthcare this session through the passage of multiple pieces of legislation that seek to bolster Florida’s healthcare workforce and advanced a pro-business agenda that supported local businesses across Florida,” the Chamber said.

In the House, Speaker Paul Renner is lauded for having “prioritized the competitiveness of Florida local businesses by fighting for increased regulatory certainty and protecting against local mandates that are detrimental to job creators, their employees and Florida families.”

The Chamber recognized other lawmakers outside of leadership. That includes Sen. Jim Boyd for having “championed the creation of behavioral health teaching hospitals across Florida and also led efforts to support a competitive and stable private insurance market by taking steps to return Citizens Property Insurance Corporation to the insurer of last resort, thereby protecting Floridians from potential ‘hurricane taxes.'”

Meanwhile, Sen. Colleen Burton “championed legislation to address Florida’s healthcare workforce shortages with new opportunities for education, training, and retention.” Sen. Nick DiCeglie was recognized, as he “fought for expedited building permits to address the availability and affordability of housing and to protect businesses that adopt industry-leading cybersecurity standards from liability.”

Sen. Erin Grall also got a shout-out, as she “protected local businesses and fought to ensure proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars by sponsoring legislation to eliminate prevailing wages and benefits in public works projects and advocated for legislation that incentivizes employers to assist with childcare costs for their employees.”

Additionally, Sen. Jay Trumbull “supported Florida’s job creators by fighting for increased regulatory certainty and protecting against local mandates that are detrimental to businesses and their employees.”

Closing out the Senate list, Clay Yarborough “championed legislation aimed at safeguarding Florida’s critical infrastructure from both physical and cyber threats, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods and services vital for our state’s growing economy and expanded a statewide literacy and math initiative to ensure struggling early learners have the resources necessary to be successful.”

He also “advocated to responsibly address medical malpractice insurance rates contributing to Florida’s healthcare workforce shortages.”

On the House side, two future Speakers are getting specific commendations.

Rep. Sam Garrison is being recognized for prioritizing “access to mental health services by establishing a framework for behavioral health teaching hospitals across Florida.” And Rep. Jennifer Canady “championed legislation aimed at safeguarding Florida’s critical infrastructure from both physical and cyber threats, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of goods and services vital for our state’s growing economy.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Tiffany Esposito “led multiple priorities to create regulatory certainty for local businesses, streamline the residential building permit process to address the availability of housing and improve Florida’s property insurance market to protect consumers from ‘hurricane taxes.’

Rep. Mike Giallombardo “led the charge to enhance cybersecurity across industries by offering liability protections for companies that adopt industry best practices and protocols,” while Rep. Jason Shoaf “protected local businesses and fought to ensure proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars by sponsoring legislation to eliminate prevailing wages and benefits in public works projects.”

Finally, Rep. John Temple “carried legislation designed to improve important math and reading performance in young students through the expansion of interventions available to those demonstrating learning deficiencies,” and Rep. Dana Trabulsy “fought for greater access to affordable childcare by advocating for increased childcare provider reimbursement rates.”

Turning to the legislative report card, the vast majority of Republicans in both the Senate and the House got “A” grades, with many scoring a perfect 100% on Chamber priorities. But there were outliers.

Sen. Ileana Garcia and Rep. Paula Stark got “B” grades, similar to the highest scoring Democrats: Sens. Bobby Powell and Linda Stewart.

Rep. Mike Beltran was the only Republican to get a “C,” putting him on par with six Senate Democrats and two Democratic members of the House.

The least Chamber friendly legislator, Rep. Ashley Gantt, scored just 33% on the Chamber report card, joining 20 Democrats from the Senate and House who got “F” grades.