Last Call for 5.16.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Amid controversy surrounding the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the launch of a statewide version that will help Floridians and law enforcement catch traffickers.

The new tip line comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law mandating the new statewide tip line be displayed on human trafficking awareness signs across Florida. It also coincides with what Moody describes as an unwillingness of the national hotline to provide timely information to law enforcement.

On that front, the Attorney General pointed to statements made by Catherine Chen, the CEO of the company that operates the national hotline, as well as her background of embracing “social justice programs.”

“The State of Florida is committed to ending human trafficking. Unfortunately, the woke Stanford and Columbia-educated CEO of Polaris has pushed a radical agenda to delay the dissemination of vital information to local law enforcement in favor of what she calls a ‘victim-centered approach,’” Moody said in a news release.

“As a former federal prosecutor, former judge, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I know that we can be putting these heinous criminals behind bars quicker, sparing other potential victims and connecting survivors to the resources they need — if tips are sent to police in a timely manner. Pushing a narrative that we can stop a crime by working against law enforcement is ridiculous. It has been proven, time and time again, as a failed approach in cities and states across the nation.”

Moody likewise sent a letter to Congress last year saying the national hotline is “not performing the services it is already funded to perform” and that the state gains “little from participation in the National Hotline.”

“ … We cannot in good conscience continue to ask the public to share tips about trafficking in their communities if the Hotline will not give us, as law enforcement, the opportunity to address those tips. It serves no one well-to-do so, least of all the victims that could be helped by a tip phoned in by a good Samaritan who sees their suffering and tries to do the right thing,” Moody wrote.

The new statewide hotline is available by dialing 855-FLA-SAFE.

Evening Reads

—”Mystery in the Alps: A Chinese Family, a Swiss inn and the world’s most expensive weapon” via Drew Hinshaw, Joe Parkinson and Liza Lin of The Wall Street Journal

—“The Supreme Court decides not to trigger a second Great Depression” via Ian Millhiser of Vox

—”Even Clarence Thomas can see that the 5th Circuit is just making up nonsense” via Mark Joseph Stern of Slate

—”What’s the deal with Jerry Seinfeld’s outspokenness?” via Travis M. Andrews of The Washington Post

—”Kristi Noem has done us all a big favor” via Carlos Lozada of The New York Times

—”Christian Ziegler testifies about sex videos with multiple partners on his phone” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Lawsuit over UF lockdown: Alum claims he paid for fees but didn’t get the services; seeks refund” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—”‘Megalopolis’: Francis Ford Coppola’s decadeslong dream project is truly epic” via David Fear of Rolling Stone

Quote of the Day

“The next logical step is to address housing. Because we know that when individuals have stable housing, the overall cost of health care is reduced. We see people who engage more in outpatient services, and they’re seeing the emergency room and hospitalization far less. So, it really does make a big difference.”

— FBHA President and CEO Melanie Brown-Woofter, on housing assistance for people with serious mental illness.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The former President may not be on board, but U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee owes U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott some Allies for endorsing her re-election bid.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis gets an Electric Avenue for pitching new safety rules to prevent EV fires.

The hangxiety continues for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler, whose recent career track most closely aligns with a Bloody Shame.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Scheffler, McIlroy, Koepka, Woods in spotlight at PGA Championship

The second major of the golf season teed off today at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville as the PGA Championship got underway. Sunday’s final round will be televised on ESPN from 10 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET and then on CBS from 1 p.m. until its conclusion.

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the world’s #1 ranked player, is the betting favorite. Scheffler was the runner-up to Brooks Koepka last year at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy and Koepka are the other top picks for this week’s tournament.

Scheffler is a new father having welcomed his first child, Bennett, into the world. He did not play last week.

McIlroy won last week at the Wells Fargo Championship but has not won a major since winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2014. McIlroy’s biggest win since was the 2019 Players Championship.

Since his win at the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy has 15 top-10 finishes in majors, including three runner-up finishes.

Then, there is Tiger Woods, who told reporters this week that his body was OK this week and that, “It is what it is. I wish my game was a little bit sharper.”

Woods, 48, made the cut at the Masters for a record 24th consecutive year. He finished in last place among all golfers who made the cut at Augusta National. Woods won a PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000, one of four PGA Championships won by Woods.

Also tonight:

7:10 p.m. — Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.