Most Americans support abortion rights nationally, Pew poll finds

A majority of Americans support abortion being legal two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

About 63% — which is “a model uptick” — believe abortion should be legal nationwide, the Pew study found.

“About six-in-ten (63%) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. This share has grown 4 percentage points since 2021 — the year prior to the 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe,” Pew said this week.

The study comes as Florida voters are set to decide Amendment 4 to preserve abortion rights in the November election. To pass, Amendment 4 needs at least 60% off the vote. Florida’s new six-week abortion ban went into effect this month.

“Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (85%) overwhelmingly say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, with near unanimous support among liberal Democrats,” the center said about its findings.

“By comparison, Republicans and Republican leaners (41%) are far less likely to say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. However, two-thirds of moderate and liberal Republicans still say it should be.”

Before the Supreme Court overturned the groundbreaking Roe v. Wade, “both parties have seen a modest uptick in the share who say abortion should be legal,” Pew added.

Pew, a Washington-based nonpartisan organization that studies issues, attitudes and trends, conducted the abortion survey of 8,709 adults April 8-14.

“As in the past, relatively few Americans (25%) say abortion should be legal in all cases, while even fewer (8%) say it should be illegal in all cases,” the study also found.

In Florida, early polling shows a large number of voters are still undecided on their stance for Amendment 4. A Florida Chamber of Commerce survey released last week indicates the race could be tight.

About 61% support Amendment 4, while 10% are undecided or refused to answer, according to the Chamber poll, which had a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points.