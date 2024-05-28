May 28, 2024
Florida’s 6-week abortion ban increase wait times in other states, study says
Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonMay 28, 2024

Abortion protests Supreme Court AP
A new study explores the effects of Florida's 6-week abortion ban on nearby states.

Wait times at abortion clinics in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C., rose by about 30% since Florida’s six-week abortion went into effect May 1, according to a new Washington Post story.

While the wait times are longer, the clinics have not been slammed to the brink of closing, the report also found.

“Many said fewer Florida women appeared to be leaving the state for abortion care than was widely expected — a finding they largely attributed to increasing availability of telemedicine and abortion pills, in addition to long driving distances that may leave some women feeling they have no choice but to carry their unwanted pregnancy,” the Post reported.

The WaPo story looked at data from a Middlebury College economics professor who analyzed the wait times from 130 clinics in six states and Washington, D.C. — the parts of the country closest to Florida that still had legal abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.

The Post said the college’s study was the first of its kind looking at the before and after effects of Florida’s new abortion ban.

Abortion rights advocates have said the nearest place for a Floridian to get an abortion after six weeks is Charlotte, North Carolina.

“North Carolina experienced the sharpest increases, with wait times rising in half of the state’s 16 clinics,” according to the Post.

The wait for North Carolina abortion clinics jumped from 5.5 weekdays to eight weekdays, the story said.

In Virginia, the median wait time for the next available abortion appointment was one weekday in April. After Florida’s six-week ban took effect, the median wait time was 1.5 weekdays, according to the data collected from the Vermont school.

Floridians will decide whether to limit government interference on abortion on Amendment 4 in the November election. An early poll shows it could be a tight race in terms of whether Amendment 4 will reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. The abortion debate is drawing faith-based groups on both sides of the issue.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories