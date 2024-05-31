AFP-FL releases legislative scorecard, spotlights its policy ‘Champions’

Americans for Prosperity’s Florida chapter (AFP-FL) has released its scorecard on Florida lawmakers during the recently closed Legislative Session. The center-right, pro-business group announced awards for Republican lawmakers who championed the group’s priorities most effectively.

“Our scorecard is a useful tool for voters statewide, determining how well their elected officials represented them in office,” said AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander.

“It’s also a time for AFP-FL to highlight some incredible work accomplished by leaders who have stood for pro-growth and commonsense policies in the state legislature, continuing to make Florida a free and thriving state.”

The group spotted four lawmakers as “Legislative Champions” this year. The recognition went to Sens. Jay Collins of Tampa and Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill, along with Reps. Stan McClain of Ocala and Mike Giallombardo of Cape Coral. The organization said work as committee Chairs and bill sponsors proved valuable, particularly regarding taxes, permitting and regulations on energy and agriculture.

The group also named lawmakers regarding several specific policy areas.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez of Miami and Rep. Danny Alvarez of Tampa were named “Champions for Regulatory Reform.”

The organization cheered Ingoglia and Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican, as “Champions for Worker Freedom,” noting legislation involving unions. AFP-FL characterized the bill as an effort “to protect workers’ paychecks and ensure public worker unions are responsive to the needs of their members.”

AFP-FL also honored Sen. Nick DiCeglie, an Indian Rocks Beach Republican, and Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Fort Myers Republican, as “Champions for Affordable Housing” for sponsoring legislation setting deadlines for initial and final permitting on construction.

For legislation on technical and career-oriented education options, the group named Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, and Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican, as “Champions for Education.”

The organization also spotlighted four lawmakers as “Champions for Free Markets,” an honor bestowed on Reps. Tom Fabricio, a Miami Lakes Republican, Randy Maggard, a Dade City Republican, Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, and Cyndi Stevenson, a St. Johns Republican. An AFP-FL announcement said the lawmakers “stood strong in the face of immense pressure in not supporting the government picking winners and losers.”

Finally, the group spotlighted the budget efforts on one side of the capital, naming Sen. Bryan Avila, a Hialeah Gardens Republican, as a “Champion for Fiscal Responsibility.” “He held firm in requiring appropriate financial studies and reports before considering many proposed bills, including, most importantly, stopping a rush to add a cost-of-living adjustment to (the Florida Retirement System) which would have added over $2 billion every year to the state budget,” the announcement notes.

The group graded all lawmakers, with some notable scoring. Both Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner earned “B’s”. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book also earned a “B” from the group, with the highest score of any Democrat. That’s a higher rating the Senate President-designate Ben Albritton’s “C” grade and the same as Speaker-designate Daniel Perez’s “B” rating. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell earned a “D.”