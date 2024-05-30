‘Guilty as sin’: Lincoln Project ad bashes Donald Trump after felony convictions

A new Lincoln Project ad is lambasting Donald Trump as a “weak” criminal in the wake of a jury decision Thursday to convict the former President of 34 felony counts.

The one-minute spot, titled “Convict,” opens with CNN anchor Jake Tapper reporting the verdict. A voice-over kicks in soon after.

“You’re a criminal, Donald. That’s what the jury said — not the deep state, not the Democrats, not the Biden administration. A jury, regular people who saw the evidence and felt sick,” the ad says.

“You’re a criminal, and you did it to yourself. Your defense was weak because you’re weak. They had no argument because there is no argument. You were too scared to testify because you knew, Donald.

“You know you’re guilty, guilty as sin. Guilty as charged.”

The Lincoln Project shared the ad with Florida Politics just after 6:30 p.m. In an accompanying statement, Rick Wilson reiterated one of the ad’s key messages.

“(Trump’s conviction) wasn’t some ‘deep state’ plan — it was the result of our institutions doing their job and our rule of law enduring,” he said.

Wilson elaborated in a video on YouTube.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. For the more serious counts, he faces a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison. Considering his age and his status as a former President, he may receive a shorter sentence or no prison time.

Neither his conviction nor possible incarceration would prevent him from running or serving as President.

And he won’t be barred from voting either; Florida, where Trump has been registered to vote since October 2019, only blocks residents with out-of-state felonies from voting if the state they were convicted in would do so.

New York law, meanwhile, provides that felons can vote as long as they aren’t incarcerated.