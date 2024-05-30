May 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Guilty as sin’: Lincoln Project ad bashes Donald Trump after felony convictions

Jesse SchecknerMay 30, 20244min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida elected officials and politicians react to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘A SHAM and a HOAX’: Donald Trump’s Florida campaign chief condemns NY verdict

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

No, Donald Trump’s felony convictions won’t keep him from voting

Lincoln Project Trump
‘You’re a criminal, and you did it to yourself.’

A new Lincoln Project ad is lambasting Donald Trump as a “weak” criminal in the wake of a jury decision Thursday to convict the former President of 34 felony counts.

The one-minute spot, titled “Convict,” opens with CNN anchor Jake Tapper reporting the verdict. A voice-over kicks in soon after.

“You’re a criminal, Donald. That’s what the jury said — not the deep state, not the Democrats, not the Biden administration. A jury, regular people who saw the evidence and felt sick,” the ad says.

“You’re a criminal, and you did it to yourself. Your defense was weak because you’re weak. They had no argument because there is no argument. You were too scared to testify because you knew, Donald.

“You know you’re guilty, guilty as sin. Guilty as charged.”

The Lincoln Project shared the ad with Florida Politics just after 6:30 p.m. In an accompanying statement, Rick Wilson reiterated one of the ad’s key messages.

“(Trump’s conviction) wasn’t some ‘deep state’ plan — it was the result of our institutions doing their job and our rule of law enduring,” he said.

Wilson elaborated in a video on YouTube.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. For the more serious counts, he faces a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison. Considering his age and his status as a former President, he may receive a shorter sentence or no prison time.

Neither his conviction nor possible incarceration would prevent him from running or serving as President.

And he won’t be barred from voting either; Florida, where Trump has been registered to vote since October 2019, only blocks residents with out-of-state felonies from voting if the state they were convicted in would do so.

New York law, meanwhile, provides that felons can vote as long as they aren’t incarcerated.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'A SHAM and a HOAX': Donald Trump's Florida campaign chief condemns NY verdict

nextFlorida elected officials and politicians react to Donald Trump's guilty verdict

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 30, 2024 at 8:15 pm

    The Guardian reports today, “‘World’s largest botnet’ – spread through infected emails – taken down through coordinated police action among several countries”

    Low and behold, the Trump and Rhonda supporters aren’t here today.

    Coincidence? Only time will tell.

    Time like 45 plus an L.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Florida pols react to Donald Trump guilty verdict
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more