Marco Rubio says he’d have to plead guilty if he faced a trial like Donald Trump’s

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio doesn’t think he would be able to stand up to the legal pressure faced by Donald Trump in New York.
During a Fox News interview, Florida’s senior Senator argued that he lacks the resources to do what the former President did in New York and fight the 34-count indictment related to so-called hush money payouts to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.
“Trump has the means and the resources to pay for lawyers and fight this thing. Most people out there, myself included, (do not). If I were charged and facing all of this, it would bankrupt me. I would have to plead guilty to stuff just to get it out of the way, because it would bankrupt me,” Rubio said.
Trump was convicted Thursday for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President. Appeals are inevitable, with the matter expected ultimately to end up with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Rubio, who is still being talked up as a potential Trump running mate, has been a constant presence on Fox since the verdict was rendered Thursday afternoon. The former President’s legal travails have offered a messaging opportunity to Republicans, and the Florida Senator is capitalizing on the outrage on the Right regarding the convictions.
3 comments
Paul Passarelli
May 31, 2024 at 11:03 am
Kangaroo Court, conviction meaningless.
NY State is officially a Banana Republic.
Dont Say FLA
May 31, 2024 at 11:08 am
I dunno man, Trump showed for trial as ordered and even finally shut his mouth as per the gag order, didn’t he?
The man who never sits down or shuts up was made to sit down AND shut up.
It seems the court does have some sway after all unless that was all part of Trump’s act. He was not there for court. He was just investigating the court room. Right?
ScienceBLVR
May 31, 2024 at 11:04 am
Rubio is capitalizing on the (faux) outrage on the Right regarding the convictions. He’s just such a sycophant, one of the worst, I think. Tim Scott probably comes in second, with JD and Matt rounding third, although the field of contenders is growing by leaps and bounds, since the verdict. Had to go to Publix to get a copy of The NY Times for the headline, Guilty! Suitable for framing:)