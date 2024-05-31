Marco Rubio says he’d have to plead guilty if he faced a trial like Donald Trump’s

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio doesn’t think he would be able to stand up to the legal pressure faced by Donald Trump in New York.

During a Fox News interview, Florida’s senior Senator argued that he lacks the resources to do what the former President did in New York and fight the 34-count indictment related to so-called hush money payouts to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

“Trump has the means and the resources to pay for lawyers and fight this thing. Most people out there, myself included, (do not). If I were charged and facing all of this, it would bankrupt me. I would have to plead guilty to stuff just to get it out of the way, because it would bankrupt me,” Rubio said.

Trump was convicted Thursday for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President. Appeals are inevitable, with the matter expected ultimately to end up with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rubio, who is still being talked up as a potential Trump running mate, has been a constant presence on Fox since the verdict was rendered Thursday afternoon. The former President’s legal travails have offered a messaging opportunity to Republicans, and the Florida Senator is capitalizing on the outrage on the Right regarding the convictions.