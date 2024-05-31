Delegation for 5.31.24: Verdict — stormy — pollution — guns — Kenya

After the verdict

Predictable fissures emerged in Florida’s congressional delegation after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 charges. But what lies ahead for the Palm Beach County resident?

The next phase of the trial will be sentencing, which is scheduled for July 11, about four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin. It’s possible he could face prison time, though New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not yet stated what sentence prosecutors will pursue.

Many of Trump’s supporters within the delegation focused on the upcoming legal steps, suggesting that the verdict would not stand.

“This is not over!” said Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican. “Our judicial system is supposed to be free from political influence — not anymore! We’re witnessing a breakdown of our Constitution, led by Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrats.”

Of course, this isn’t the only legal matter Trump must deal with this Summer, though it may be the only trial that unfolds this year.

A Georgia case has faced delays after co-defendants alleged Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an improper relationship with a prosecutor on the case. While a Judge ruled Willis could stay on the case, that decision is being appealed and Fox 5 Atlanta reports that likely won’t be heard until August, delaying the underlying trial.

Two federal cases have also moved slowly, including one in Florida involving handling classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump faces 40 charges and was set to go to trial on May 20, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon postponed the trial indefinitely. However, hearings have continued to be held on releasing records, which will likely continue over the coming months.

Meanwhile, another federal case in Washington directly tied to Trump’s push in 2020 to overturn election results was supposed to go to trial in March. But that has also seen delays, in part because Trump is seeking a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether he would be immune from prosecution for any actions taken in his official capacity as President. Justices have yet to rule in that case.

The verdict in New York does mean an end to weeks of daily commitments in a Manhattan courthouse.

“I’m a glass-half-full guy, and so I guess if there is one silver lining for the former President, is he no longer has to deal with the trauma of the courtroom being too cold for him,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, told the anti-Trump Meidas Touch webcast. “He doesn’t have to deal with that. He doesn’t have to wear a sweater anymore, so he had been complaining that it was chilly, but now the trauma of that is over.”

But what will the net impact be politically in Trump’s rematch with Biden in the Fall? There’s no sign Republicans intend to shift from nominating Trump again. And already, he has turned the conviction into a fundraising opportunity, with delegation members leading a charge to raise dollars.

“The good news is Americans have sent Trump over $50 million since this travesty and his deranged enemies just elected Trump for President again!” Sen. Marco Rubio, who was under consideration for Trump’s running mate, posted on social media an hour after the ruling.

Storm season

Hurricane season kicks off this weekend and Sen. Rick Scott held an event in Hialeah urging Floridians to prepare. He also wants the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to get its act together as well.

“With the 2024 Hurricane Season beginning soon, I am traveling around Florida to send one very clear message: now is the time for every family to make a plan and get prepared. In previous hurricane seasons, we saw terrible devastation and flooding in communities across Florida,” the Naples Republican said.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Scott said that even if Floridians have lived through a severe storm, they should take the threat seriously.

“I know so many families are still working to recover and get back to their homes and businesses. Previous hurricanes have taught us that severe weather can approach and change course so quickly — we saw that with Ian, Michael and Irma. Some of our communities got lucky with these storms, but you can’t count on that again. You have to take this seriously. Even without a direct hit, communities still see massive flooding, road closures and storm surges. There’s no reason ANY of us should take the risk of being complacent and unprepared.”

Scott also wrote a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in May expressing concerns about whether the federal agency is prepared for a major storm season. He noted a Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) is projected to be drained in August, months before the end of the season.

“In the aftermath of any natural disaster, Floridians expect government at every level to work together and show up,” Scott wrote. “Families in Florida and across the nation, must be able to rely on the federal government to do its part as they get back on their feet. We look forward to your response as we work together to ensure FEMA and the DRF have the resources our communities may need.”

Polluter pill?

Republican legislators, including two from Florida, claim an abortion pill has a “potential negative environmental impact” and are demanding a federal review of the medicine.

Rubio led a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan raising ecological fears.

“Given the steadily increasing rate of at-home chemical abortions, it is vital that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ensure mifepristone, the drug’s active metabolites in blood and placenta tissue, and the fetal remains of unborn children — all of which are unbelievably being flushed into America’s wastewater system — do not pose a threat to the health and safety of humans and wildlife,” the letter reads.

Two other Senators and eight members of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, co-signed the letter.

The drug was approved in 2000. Under current law, made in 2016, it is legal through the 10th week of gestation.

With 63% of abortions being chemical abortions last year, Rubio and his colleagues are concerned that since “chemical abortions are primarily self-induced and performed at home, the blood and placental tissue containing mifepristone’s active metabolites are flushed into wastewater systems along with the fetal remains of the unborn child.”

Gun trades

According to Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) effectively criminalizes many firearms transfers. The Republican challenged ATF Director Steven Dettelbach on the new rule in a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“For a regular person … they’re trying to figure out ‘How many of these guns do I sell before I have to register as a dealer?’” Gaetz said, characterizing the rule as a. burden to many making simple transfers. “What you’re saying is there is no bright line there.”

Dettelbach challenged that description, and said new rules simply add greater clarification. “We start with the statute. That’s where things always begin,” he told Gaetz.

But the Panhandle Congressman said many owners are finding themselves in the crosshairs of the law even if they don’t sell guns for a living.

“Somebody’s just trying to figure out whether or not they have to get a federal license or be subject to your guys breaking their doors down and potentially killing them; you would think that you’d want that to be easily understandable,” Gaetz said. “And here, even if someone isn’t turning a profit, but they might want to turn a profit, (which) could be subject to this regulation.”

Both Gaetz and Dettelbach noted ongoing litigation in Texas over the interpretation of the rules.

“This law that says if you’re just engaged in the occasional sale or exchange or purchase of a firearm for a personal collection or a hobby, that this wouldn’t this regular regulatory structure wouldn’t affect you,” Gaetz said. “But what the court is saying here, in blocking your rule, is that you have eviscerated the Safe Harbor that exists for the hobbyist.”

Graded right

The American Conservative Union Foundation, widely seen as the gold standard for evaluating Republican voting records, just released its annual report on members of Congress and their voting records for the 118th Congress.

Ten members of the Florida congressional delegation, all House members, earned the foundation’s highest Award for Conservative Excellence for scoring a 90% rating or above.

“I promised Northeast Floridians that I would fight the Far-Left every day with bold, conservative action, and I have kept my word,” said Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican with a score of 95%. “I will continue to empower hardworking Americans, to limit the size of the federal government, and to curb Washington’s reckless spending.”

Seventy-one House members received the honor. Floridians who made the grade include Reps. Bean, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Scott Franklin, Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, Steube and Michael Waltz.

Passport convenience

Calls about expediting passports have become one of the top constituent services congressional staff addresses. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, wants the State Department to establish an office in Central Florida to deal exclusively with the issue.

“Our office was overwhelmed with passport requests last year, and while we are always ready to help, we know that establishing a new passport office here in Central Florida would be a game-changer for Central and North Florida residents in need of passport assistance,” Frost said.

Right now, the only passport agency in Florida operates in Miami. Only 26 such offices are running in the country, with the next closest locations in Atlanta and New Orleans. There is also a passport agency in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

But Frost said a location in the Orlando area makes sense. Since his arrival in Congress last year, his office has handled 400 requests, roughly a third of its workload. More importantly, Frost said constituents deserve better service.

“Expecting working Central Floridians to travel eight hours or more to Miami during the workweek is unrealistic,” he said. “As we gear up for one of the busiest travel seasons, we must ensure that every American and Floridian is able to apply for or renew their passport in an easy and effective way.”

In the meantime, he will host a passport acceptance event with State Department officials on June 13 and 14 at the Packing District YMCA in his district.

Namesake legislation

Bilirakis has passed plenty of bills since his election to Congress, but one now on Biden’s desk holds particular significance.

The Palm Harbor Republican last year lost his older brother, Emmanuel Bilirakis, to Parkinson’s disease. The Tarpon Springs physician was also the son of former Rep. Mike Bilirakis.

The Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis and Honorable Jennifer Wexton National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act has passed in the House and Senate with bipartisan support. The legislation would create a new public-private partnership focused on preventing, treating and potentially curing neurological disorders.

“I will continue this fight in memory of my dear brother, other family members, and on behalf of all Americans who are still struggling with this debilitating disease,” Bilirakis said. “It takes a terrible toll on the physical, emotional and economic well-being of everyone involved. The lack of treatment options leaves patients, families and American taxpayers in a terrible quandary. We must change our approach to get better results, which is exactly what our legislation will do.”

Notably, Rep. Anna Eshoo, the ranking Democrat on the House Health Subcommittee, suggested that the bill be named for Rep. Bilirakis’ brother. As a responding gesture, Bilirakis also introduced an amendment that also named the act for Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Virginia Democrat battling progressive supranuclear palsy who helped rally support for the legislation.

Bilirakis said the bill will ultimately benefit many Americans beyond those whose names appear on the bill.

“It builds upon past successes and strives to replicate other national project models that have helped advance health care goals and treatment options,” he said. “This critical legislation will provide hope to those who are suffering and hopefully lead to better patient outcomes with less expensive disease management. I thank my colleagues for their support, and I look forward to the President signing into law very soon.”

Stifling innovation

An administration decision reinterpreting patent law has caused Rep. Vern Buchanan to be alarmed about potentially stifling innovation.

The Longboat Key Republican led a bicameral letter to Commerce Undersecretary Laurie Locascio, Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), warning against allowing “march-in” rights. In December, the Commerce Department announced it may soon allow federal contractors to license patented items to third parties if it determines a patent holder is charging an excessive amount.

“I am deeply concerned about the unintended consequences the Biden administration’s new proposal would have on startups and innovative new products in this country,” Buchanan said.

“As a businessman and entrepreneur myself for many years before coming to Congress, I know firsthand the stifling effect and disincentive this would have on American innovators if they knew the heavy hand of the federal government could come in and seize their intellectual property at a moment’s notice.”

If the rule is implemented, it will be the first time such federal action has been allowed since the passage of the Bayh-Dole Act in 1980.

Buchanan serves as Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. He was joined on the letter by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, and Rep. Adrian Smith, a Nebraska Republican, who was also serving on Ways and Means.

“The Bayh-Dole Act has been a cornerstone of American innovation, and the Biden administration’s proposal undermines U.S. competitiveness and America’s technology leadership,” Blackburn said. “The administration must withdraw this proposal to ensure the U.S. can continue fostering groundbreaking research and development through public-private collaboration, a proven model that has served our nation well.”

Fishing for dollars

More than 20 months after Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida, fisheries there have yet to see dedicated federal relief. Donalds considers that unacceptable.

The Naples Republican sent a letter to Janet Coit, assistant administrator of the National Marine Fisheries Service, demanding an expedited approval and disbursement of funds.

“Many months after the storm, the effects of Hurricane Ian are still being felt in SWFL — and I want to emphasize that this federal relief is vital for my constituents,” Donalds wrote. “Time is of the essence as my community continues to rebuild, but in my view, the untimeliness of this process is unacceptable.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a request for aid immediately after the storm, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) called for more details to be provided. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) provided the final data to the federal agency April 24. That showed Hurricane Ian “meets the threshold for federal fishery disaster relief with more than $19 million in qualifying fishery losses.”

“I encourage you to immediately review the data submitted by FWC and quickly approve the federal fishery disaster request so that the Southwest Florida community can get back on its feet,” Donalds wrote. “To emphasize, expediting the allocation of federal fishery disaster relief is one of my top priorities. I challenge NOAA to minimize the red tape and move faster — the livelihoods of many of my constituents depend on it.”

Welcoming Kenya

The White House held a state dinner for Kenyan President William Ruto. Meanwhile, Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle championed legislation honoring the world leader.

Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, and Buchanan were among seven lawmakers who co-introduced a congressional resolution. The move came as Kenya provided an international police force in Haiti to stabilize the island nation’s government.

“The United States and Kenya have long shared a strong bilateral partnership, and Kenya plays a critically important role as a cornerstone of stability in East Africa and as a valued ally of the United States,” said Cherfilus-McCormick, a Haitian American.

“As we welcome President William Ruto of Kenya to the United States, it is essential that we recognize the significance of the U.S.-Kenya relationship and reaffirm our joint commitment to promoting peace and security, expanding economic ties, and upholding democratic values.”

Buchanan said the relationship with Kenya has been valuable strategically for years.

“As Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership, I have had the privilege to work closely with the Kenyan Parliament for many years, which was one of our founding partners in 2006,” Buchanan said. “I am pleased to join this resolution to help recognize our close partnership for six decades, which has resulted in increased economic, strategic, and diplomatic ties between our two countries.”

Running against who?

Luna attacked a fellow member of Florida’s congressional delegation as a “racist.”

Luna targeted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her May 17 comments during an MSNBC interview on state policy that Wasserman Schultz said made Florida inhospitable for immigrants.

“Are we going to ignore the fact that Debbie Wasserman Schultz is a racist?” Luna tweeted with a 12-second clip of the interview highlighting how Wasserman Schultz was concerned that reducing the number of undocumented immigrants would mean “vegetables rotting in the fields.”

The Weston Democrat also mentioned that dormant construction sites would be another result of state legislation.

The Republican National Hispanic Assembly added more fire to Luna’s tweet with a 208-word news release on the same day.

“We … vehemently condemn Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s recent comments, which have once again perpetuated harmful and offensive stereotypes about millions of Hispanics,” the release read. “Such racially insensitive and inflammatory remarks are not only unacceptable but also deeply damaging to the Hispanic community. They contribute to the ongoing marginalization and misrepresentation of a diverse and vibrant group of Americans.”

A first-term lawmaker, Luna has three Democratic challengers in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. And one of them, Whitney Fox, is outraising her, although Luna still has a larger war chest overall.

Florida-savvy hire

GrayRobinson just put a new face in charge of its federal lobbying team. John Ariale just joined the firm’s Washington office as a managing partner.

“John is a longtime friend and has been a phenomenal teammate with GrayRobinson on several lobbying clients over the years,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “We are thrilled he now is officially part of our firm and leading our Washington, D.C., office. His extensive public service in Congress has enabled John to build a prolific network on Capitol Hill, and we are excited to continue growing our footprint and capabilities with his expertise in Washington and beyond.”

Ariale has a history with Florida policymakers, previously serving as former Rep. Ander Crenshaw’s Chief of Staff. Crenshaw, a Jacksonville Republican, served in the House from 2001 until 2017. Ariale also liaised with the House Appropriations Committee during his time with Crenshaw and worked with all subcommittees under that umbrella.

Before that, he worked as a Chief of Staff and District Director for former Rep. Bill McCollum, an Orlando Republican. In his political history, Ariale also served as an Oviedo City Council member before moving to Washington. In short, the Stetson University law graduate knows Florida and the halls of Congress.

“After a lengthy career on the Hill and developing a diverse and exciting government relations practice, I feel honored to return to my Florida roots as the managing shareholder of GrayRobinson’s Washington team of professionals,” Ariale said.

“I am fortunate to have had quite an extensive background on the Hill, which has led to quite a diverse practice. I look forward to sharing this excitement for the work we do with my new colleagues and clients. Great things are on the horizon for us here in D.C.”

GrayRobinson is a well-known firm to Florida political observers. It has 15 offices in the state and active lobbying efforts in the state capital.

On this day

May 31, 1921 — “Tulsa race massacre begins” via History.com — Thousands of White citizens in Tulsa, Oklahoma, descended on the city’s predominantly Black Greenwood District, burning homes and businesses to the ground and killing hundreds of people. In the years following World War I, segregation was the law of the land, and the Ku Klux Klan was gaining ground — not only in the Jim Crow South but across the United States. Amid that charged environment, Tulsa’s African American community was nationally recognized for its affluence. The Greenwood District, known as “Black Wall Street,” boasted over 300 Black-owned businesses, including two movie theaters, doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

May 31, 1988 — “Moscow students find Ronald Reagan a pleasant surprise” via The Washington Post — President Reagan’s first speech before a predominantly Soviet crowd, and the White House seemed to take special care in selecting his audience. In the Soviet Union, as in Western countries, students and professors are among the most open-minded constituencies. By far the most prestigious university in this country, Moscow State University — Mikhail Gorbachev’s alma mater — is more responsible than any other institution for molding future Soviet decision-makers. The President spoke of his hopes for successful reforms in the Soviet Union, nuclear disarmament, and improved relations between the superpowers.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski and Anne Geggis.