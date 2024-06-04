June 4, 2024
Personnel note: Katie Parrish joins Allegiant Strategies Group

June 4, 2024

parrish copy FINAL
'We are thrilled to welcome Katie to Allegiant Strategies Group.'

Allegiant Strategies Group is welcoming Katie Parrish to the team as Vice President of Business and Executive Strategy.

Parrish comes to the firm with experience in executive leadership, government relations and financial management.

She most recently worked as the Deputy Secretary of Workforce Operations at the Florida Department of Management Services, where she led the state’s workforce policies and strategies, serving over 2.6 million members. Her also include experience includes overseeing technology initiatives and managing financial and business support functions, demonstrating her strong leadership and strategic planning skills.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katie to Allegiant Strategies Group,” said David Clark, CEO of Allegiant Strategies Group. “Her expertise in government operations and her ability to drive key initiatives align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service to our clients and stakeholders.”

Parrish added, “I am honored to join Allegiant and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success. I am eager to leverage my experience to help Allegiant achieve its goals and to support our clients in navigating the complexities of government and business operations.”

Parrish holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Florida State University and numerous certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP) and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Clark founded Allegiant Strategies Group in 2020, after working in state government for nearly two decades, including a stint as Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis, which saw him provide executive guidance and policy direction for multiple state agencies on behalf of the Governor.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

