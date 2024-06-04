Moms for cannabis? Pro-marijuana ad says a legal market is a safer one

A new television ad boosting recreational marijuana is pushing for decriminalization as a matter of public health.

The 20-second video, entitled “Fact,” features a woman speaking directly to the camera, acting as a Florida mom while offering legalized marijuana as a better path than leaving a black market in place.

“Millions of Floridians use marijuana. It’s a fact,” she said. “Most Americans have access to legal marijuana that is regulated and tested for safety but not Florida.”

Smart & Safe Florida, the committee behind Amendment 3, funded the ad and said it will air statewide across broadcast, cable, streaming, radio and digital platforms. The substantial media buy signals the message the group will lay out as voters weigh in on the issue in November. If the amendment wins support from at least 60% of voters, it will enshrine recreational marijuana in the Florida Constitution.

“A yes vote on Amendment 3 will improve the health and safety of Floridians,” reads a media release announcing the ad. “Access to regulated adult-use marijuana would help prevent illicit cartel-trafficked marijuana from making its way into Florida. Without regulation, these products can be laced with dangerous materials including heavy metals, pesticides, glass, heroin, fentanyl and other illegal substances.”

While Florida since 2016 has allowed cannabis for medical uses, the ad notes the majority of marijuana consumed in Florida comes through illicit drug transactions.

“Most Florida marijuana is illegal, produced by criminals and can be laced with dangerous drugs like fentanyl,” the woman in the ad states. “Amendment 3 gives adults access to legal, safe marijuana and the freedom to make their own choices.”

The ad splices in film from existing marijuana cultivation farms, alongside laboratory science equipment, demonstrating the sanitary and safe products legally produced in the state and nation today.

On-screen headlines note that Amendment 3 would require “strict testing” and “tight regulations” on any legal products, should the measure pass.

The ad also says passage could generate “billions for schools and police.” As these words sound, the ad shows video of police officers.