Rick Scott launches ad pledging to protect IVF

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election campaign is unveiling a multimillion-dollar ad buy, featuring a 30-second video spot in which he promises to protect in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and condemns Democrats’ attacks over the issue.

“I refuse to let any Democrat try to lie about my stance on IVF and contraceptives in their desperate attempt to try to win an election,” Scott said in a released statement.

“The Democrats can’t run on the economy because (Joe) Biden killed it. They can’t run on safe communities because they have let hundreds of thousands of criminals cross the border illegally. They can’t run on strengthening our military because they are trying to make it woke and care more about supporting terrorist sympathizers on college campuses who hate Jewish people, so they resort to lying.”

Scott’s main Democratic opponent is former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

In the ad, Scott notes that his daughter is receiving IVF treatments and says he’ll protect IVF treatments.

“Politics today is just full of it. Attack ads say the same crazy stuff about every Republican. They hate women, birth control, even IVF. It’s ridiculous. Let’s get real: IVF, in vitro fertilization, has brought beautiful babies to so many families,” Scott says into the camera.

“For me it’s personal. My youngest daughter has been undergoing IVF treatments to grow her family. I’m Rick Scott, and this grandpa will always protect IVF. You can count on that. I approve this message.”

Scott, though, doesn’t explain why IVF might need protection. In February, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled embryos used in IVF procedures are people. That allowed IVF clinics to be sued for damages for destroyed embryos, which is a common part of the procedure.

The ruling cited the Dobbs decision of 2022 by the U.S. Supreme Court, which overruled Roe v. Wade, eliminating the right to an abortion under federal law and putting the issue of abortion rights to the states.

In releasing the ad, Scott also criticized Republican leadership in the Senate. Scott is running to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky as the GOP leader in that chamber. Scott had previously run against McConnell, who is stepping down as GOP leader after the November elections.

“Let’s be clear — the Democrats are the radical ones on these issues. Our leadership in the Senate refuses to fight and allows (Chuck) Schumer, Biden and radical Democrats to define us and our positions time and time again,” Scott said. “I’m done with that and that’s why I’m fighting back so we can win in Florida, win back the Senate and get President (Donald) Trump back in the White House.”