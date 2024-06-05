June 5, 2024
Appeals court halts Donald Trump Georgia election case

Associated PressJune 5, 20241min3

trump trial verdict
Fani Willis is why.

An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued the order, which will prevent Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions while the appeal is pending.

The appeals court on Monday docketed the appeals filed by Trump and eight others and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. The court will then have until mid-March to rule, and the losing side will then be able to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Associated Press

  • My Take

    June 5, 2024 at 4:53 pm

    EVERY factor other than guilt or innocence is always in play with convicted-felon Trump’s legal contortions.

  • tom palmer

    June 5, 2024 at 5:56 pm

    This was a self-inflicted injury. Trump’s crimes get a pass again.

Categories