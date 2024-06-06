Criminal charges dropped for ex-UCF trustee arrested for indecent exposure

The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office dismissed criminal charges against former University of Central Florida (UCF) trustee Harold Mills after he was arrested and accused of soliciting a prostitute and indecent exposure.

Mills was arrested last month after he was accused of showing his penis to an undercover agent in Altamonte Springs’ Sanlando Park, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s arrest report.

This week, the SAO’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to move forward with the criminal case.

Probable cause existed for the Sheriff’s Office to arrest Mills, but it would have been more challenging to prove Mills was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, said spokesman Todd Brown.

“The key issue being the statutory requirement that the state prove the exposure of sexual organs occurred in public,” Brown said in a statement.

For Mills’ case, he sat in his Tesla so no one else at the park — other than the undercover deputy — saw his penis, Brown said.

The SAO will not pursue criminal charges against another man arrested in the same Sheriff’s sting operation.

“While it is arguable that the incidents occurred while in a public park making them a crime, the anticipated defense that this did not constitute intent to commit public exposure could not be overcome based upon the available evidence,” Brown said.

Mills’ attorney, Mark NeJame, praised the SAO’s decision.

“There should have never been an arrest in the first place,” NeJame said in a statement, adding he was skeptical of the accuracy of the initial arrest report. “We’re thankful to the State Attorney’s office for its competent and proficient handling of this matter. Now Harold can move forward with his family, philanthropy, businesses, and life and be considered fully exonerated.”

After his arrest, Mills, a tech entrepreneur, resigned from his trustee role at UCF, according to local media reports. Mills had previously served as the Board’s Vice Chair and was on a term supposed to expire in January 2026. He was first appointed to the Board in 2019.

The Orlando Business Journal reported that Mills’ Orlando area home was briefly listed for sale for $22 million last month.