Delegation for 6.7.24: Safety — trust — naloxone — Gaza — Jim Crow

Keeping airports SAFE

A visit by Cuban officials to Florida’s airport facilities generated bipartisan criticism from federal officials in the state. Now, members of the Florida congressional delegation want Congress to ensure that this does not happen again.

Republican Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar joined Democratic Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz will introduce the Secure Airports From Enemies (SAFE) Act. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, introduced a companion measure in the Senate.

The legislation would restrict access to any individuals representing foreign governments recognized by the U.S. as State Sponsors of Terrorism.

“Protecting U.S. airports and sensitive government facilities is crucial to our national security,” Díaz-Balart said. “American taxpayer money should not be used to allow individuals associated with a country designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism to access any U.S. airport or sensitive government facility. I commend my Florida colleagues for uniting on this bill to prioritize our national security and ensure that State Sponsors of Terrorism are not permitted to view critical U.S. security facilities again.”

The legislation was filed weeks after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) gave a delegation of visiting Cuban officials a tour of Miami International Airport, including walk-throughs of security areas. The tour happened less than five years after reportedly leaked Cuban intelligence showed spies at MIA had stolen security codes and other confidential information.

The incident drew outrage from South Florida Republicans who long accused President Joe Biden’s administration of giving too much diplomatic leeway to a socialist government allied with hostile powers around the globe. But it also drew a sharp rebuke from South Florida Democrats closely aligned with Biden.

“As co-chair of the Cuba Democracy Caucus, I’m deeply concerned by the threat posed to Floridians and U.S. national security by Cuban officials touring secure areas at Miami International Airport,” Wasserman Schultz said. “I am proud to help lead this bill to protect Americans from transnational surveillance, repression, and terrorism and safeguard our ongoing support for pro-democracy voices suffering under the cruelty of autocratic regimes like Cuba, Venezuela and Iran.”

Moskowitz said TSA-secured areas need to be treated as sensitive.

“Our airports need an all-around approach to security,” he said. “It makes no sense why officials from terrorist-sponsoring countries would be granted access to sensitive areas of airports. It is my hope that this was a mistake (by) TSA and that this type of access for conflicted foreign officials is never granted again. We must do better on this.”

Scott said that was a matter of practicality.

“This is common sense, but necessary to keep the lawless, appeasement-obsessed Biden administration from putting Americans at further risk,” he said. The House and Senate should pass this bill ASAP.”

Rubio, the Republican Co-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the U.S. shouldn’t even be hosting Cuban officials for state visits.

“It’s absurd America has hosted officials from nations currently designated as State Sponsors of Terrorism,” he said. We must ensure this administration is not enabling foreign operatives to learn of our aviation security measures aimed at keeping Americans safe.”

Republicans in South Florida freely pummeled Biden officials over the matter.

“President Biden and (Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas granted agents of the Castro regime access to our sensitive TSA facilities at Miami International Airport. This dangerous decision undermines our national security and puts passengers in serious risk,” Giménez said.

“The Biden administration allowing the Cuban Regime to tour sensitive areas of Miami International Airport is a major security breach and should never have happened,” Salazar added. “Congress must step in to ensure we do not parade the Cuban Regime or any other State Sponsor of Terrorism around secure U.S. facilities.”

Trusted intelligence

As that bipartisan effort to stop other nations from gathering intelligence unfolded, Rubio stressed the need for U.S. agencies to maintain credibility with Americans at an intelligence hearing.

At a Senate Intelligence hearing on confirmation for a General Counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Florida’s senior Senator noted rising distrust of intelligence gathering agencies and the political motives behind operations.

“One of the things that disturb me most is when I go out and people say, and it bothers me because of what it implies about the (issue of) trust that I raised, ‘The CIA or the intelligence agencies interfered in this or did that,’” Rubio said. “I remind people that often, most of the time, what they’re referring to are former officials who have left the service of our country and then used that title as credibility when they make statements that may have political purposes and, in some cases, do have political purposes behind them.”

Most notably, former President Donald Trump has frequently criticized U.S. intelligence for spying on his campaign or alleging collusion with Russian powers.

Often, that has involved intelligence shared by pundits who no longer work in intelligence but still have clearance to review information. Rubio suggested that the General Counsel Office explore ways to ensure that leaked public information is not cherry-picked to advance a particular agenda.

“It has eroded trust in our intelligence agencies. I fear what that means because we do face a lot of threats in this country, to our country, to our national security,” Rubio said. “I hope the day never comes when a real stark warning is made about some threat to our country, and people just dismiss it because they don’t believe who it is that’s telling it to them.”

Naloxone awareness

A drug exists that can stop most opioid overdoses from claiming lives, but many never heard of Naloxone. Scott wants to change that and has support in the Senate for one thing that could help.

The Senate passed a resolution Scott introduced with Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, recognizing June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day.

“Too many mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and friends have been lost to opioid poisoning in America. Naloxone saves lives and it is a critical tool in our fight to stop the loss caused by opioids in communities across our nation,” Scott said.

The resolution aims to educate Americans about the warning signs of an overdose and make the drug available for such emergencies.

“I am proud to again lead and secure the Senate passage of this resolution with Sen. Markey to designate June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day, helping raise awareness and educate Americans about this lifesaving drug,” Scott said.

“I also want to highlight the Victoria’s Voice Foundation and the Siegel Family for the lifesaving work they do on advocacy and education about the dangers of opioids. This organization was started following a parent’s worst nightmare — the loss of a child — and they have made it their mission to ensure folks are educated and prepared to save lives.”

Victoria’s Voice, a foundation named for late Florida overdose victim Victoria Siegel, praised the legislation.

“We continue to be grateful to Sen. Scott, Sen. Markey and their colleagues for passing a bipartisan resolution designating June 6 as National Naloxone Awareness Day,” said Jackie and David Siegel, Virginia’s parents.

“This helps ensure awareness of and access to the lifesaving opioid overdose medicine that will save numerous lives. We believe that our daughter, Victoria, would still be alive today if the first responders who arrived on the day she accidentally overdosed had been equipped with Naloxone.”

Gaza block

As the Biden administration considers taking in Palestinian refugees, Rep. Matt Gaetz wants Congress to stop their entry into the U.S.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican Guarding American Zones Against Palestinian Immigration (GAZA) Act. The legislation would impose a two-year authority on any immigration to America from Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

“If Palestinian refugees are too dangerous for our allies in the region, they are certainly too dangerous for the United States. The Biden administration’s border policies have already exacerbated national security concerns across our country,” Gaetz said.

“A two-year moratorium on all immigration from Palestine is a common-sense measure to ensure the safety and security of the American people. We must prioritize the protection of our nation and its citizens above all else.”

Gaetz’s Office stated other allies like Egypt and Jordan have declined Palestinian refugees as “dangerous.”

Of note, the governments of those nations characterize the decision to refuse immigration differently. According to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, those nations have maintained the policy for decades “not as a way to deny humanitarian assistance to Palestinians under attack but rather as a countermove to deny Israel the opportunity to empty the West Bank and Gaza of as many Palestinians as possible.”

MILCOM & VA funding

This week, the House passed a Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill, something members of the delegation have worked to ensure funds for Florida services.

“Not only does this bill bolster our national security and honor our commitment to our veterans, but this year’s bill also brings over $20 million to Northeast Florida through Community Project Funding, including for the planning and design of a much-needed additional child development center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and a waterfront emergency power solution at Naval Station Mayport,” said Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican.

“These wins for our local military community strengthen readiness and support our military families. I am proud to support this year’s Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill on the House Floor.”

The bill also prohibits any federal funding for abortions and contains a provision banning VA medical care claims by veterans. The latter provision had been authored as an amendment by Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

“Congress appropriates funds to the VA exclusively to provide care for our nation’s veterans, not for the wave of illegal immigrants in our country thanks to Biden’s Border Crisis. After the alarming admission by the VA that VA employees indeed assist (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with processing medical claims for illegals, our nation’s veterans are owed an apology — particularly those who have suffered unsatisfactory VA experiences. However, our government must do better than apologies,” Steube said.

“Today, my amendment passed the House to ensure not a single dime of Americans’ taxpayer dollars will continue funding this insulting arrangement. The VA must focus 100% of its attention on those who sacrificed in defense of our freedoms.”

Rutherford and Steube boasted about conservative policy inclusions, but they are unlikely to appear in any budget approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate. That signals a road still lies ahead before a budget can land on the President’s desk.

Spring Hill hero

A Brooksville post office may be the next to be named for a Florida hero. The House passed legislation to redesignate the Fort Dade Avenue facility as the Specialist Justin Dean Coleman Memorial Post Office.

That would honor Justin Coleman, a Spring Hill soldier killed in action in 2009 when his Army regiment was patrolling a residential area of Nuristan Province in Afghanistan. While going door-to-door securing homes after the U.S. retook Barge Matal from the Taliban, Coleman was killed by an enemy combatant inside a house. Still, his actions to draw fire allowed his platoon to conduct a successful counterattack. As a result, he was the only member of the platoon killed.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, filed the legislation to rename the post office. Every Florida congressional delegation member co-sponsored the bill.

“I am proud to help honor this soldier and his Gold Star family with this legislation,” Bilirakis said. “SPC Coleman served our great nation with valor and fortitude. It is clearly fitting to designate his hometown post office in Brooksville, Florida, in his honor. I now ask my Senate colleagues to expedite passage of this important legislation so that it may become law.”

Jim Crow firestorm

A national firestorm erupted after Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican under consideration as Trump’s running mate, evoked Jim Crow laws during an event in Pennsylvania.

In response, Donalds shared a lengthier video providing more context on controversial remarks widely criticized as nostalgia for the Jim Crow era.

“I was talking about Black families, conservative mindsets and conservative voting,” Donalds wrote in a social media post. “Receipts are a beautiful thing! And don’t clip my words to keep lying.”

Also in the post was a roughly two-minute video of Donalds speaking at a “Congress, Cognac and Cigars” event organized by Trump’s presidential campaign at The Cigar Code in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on the event, quoting Donalds’ remarks about Black Americans before the civil rights movement.

A nearly two-minute video provided by Donalds gives greater context to his statements, though the Naples Republican still mentions the Jim Crow era multiple times.

The video starts with Donalds, who is 45, describing the experience growing up with a single mother.

“Growing up, the one thing I knew I wanted to do — and this is not about my father, this is about what I wanted to do — is I wanted to be a father,” Donalds said. “So, one of the things that’s actually happening in our culture, which you’re now starting to see in our politics, is the reinvigoration of Black families, with younger Black men and Black women, and that is also helping to breed the revival of a Black middle class in America.”

He then made his remarks about the political contrast of the state of Black families before and after the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

“During Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” he said. “During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively. And then HEW, Lyndon Johnson — you go down that road, and now we are where we are.”

AED access

A bill expanding access to automated external defibrillators passed unanimously through the House Energy and Commerce Committee markup. Still, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick said Republican Speaker Mike Johnson hasn’t allowed the bill on the floor.

The Miramar Democrat led a news conference where Democratic colleagues called for the Health Education, Awareness and Research and AED Training in Schools (HEARTS) Act to come up for a vote.

“As a mom and Member of Congress, I’m on a mission to expand lifesaving health care tools to children nationwide by equipping elementary and secondary schools with AEDs and routine Cardiac Emergency Response training,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

“By boosting access to these lifesaving tools and implementing proactive procedures, we will protect the lives of our schoolchildren when disaster strikes. I call on Speaker Johnson to bring the HEARTS Act of 2024, a bipartisan, common-sense legislation, to the floor before another parent suffers the loss of a child.”

Democratic Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Shontel Brown of Ohio, and Timothy Kennedy of New York attended the conference, which took place during national CPR and AED Awareness Week.

CITGO exceptions?

Salazar and Wasserman Schultz also worked together on applying pressure in South America. The Weston Democrat and Coral Gables Republican sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding oil activity in Venezuela.

The lawmakers want the administration to extend and reissue licenses to protect CITGO, the American subsidiary of Venezuelan energy company PDVSA. Venezuela’s democratic opposition National Assembly currently governs the oil property but has become the target of hedge funds based on debt decisions by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“The economic catastrophe inflicted on Venezuela by the brutal Maduro regime must not be exploited by multinational financiers,” Wasserman Schultz said. “The U.S. must stand strong against attempts to ransack vital economic assets that belong to the Venezuelan people and promise to serve as the engine for Venezuela’s recovery once democracy is restored.”

Both said the presence of a free-market oil company in the petroleum-rich nation would be important in the country’s future, specifically after Maduro leaves power. The U.S. has been pursuing that goal for years, and Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have urged sanctions on Venezuela oil companies tied to Maduro’s regime. Salazar and Wasserman Schultz suggested protecting CITGO would make those sanctions all the more effective.

“The oil industry will be the backbone of Venezuela’s economic recovery once the dictatorship falls,” Salazar said. “The forced sale of CITGO is a giveaway to the Maduro regime and compromises the country’s future. We must do whatever possible to delay the sale of these assets to ensure Venezuela can have a prosperous future once it is free of chavismo and Maduro.”

Remembers Buenos Aires

Díaz-Balart and Wasserman Schultz together recognized an anniversary this year of the bombing of a Jewish community center in South America.

As Co-Chairs of the Latino-Jewish Caucus, the South Florida lawmakers sponsored a House resolution commemorating the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina and demanding justice sought for 33 years.

Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, tied the attack to Iran, recognized as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, and compared the attack to Hamas murders of civilians in October.

“It has been three decades since the lethal AMIA Jewish Center bombing took place in Buenos Aires, and we continue to tirelessly demand justice and accountability for the vile perpetrators responsible for the attack, including Iran’s current Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and other terrorist proxies,” said Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican.

“We solemnly remember and mourn the victims of this horrific act; they will never be forgotten. Since the terrorist attack against innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, we have witnessed a dramatic rise in antisemitism, hatred, and vitriol against the Jewish community, as well as the attempts to delegitimize Israel both across our country — from campuses to businesses and even here within the House. We know the consequences of ignoring the insidious threat of bigotry and antisemitism and must not let history repeat itself. I remain unwavering in my commitment to combating antisemitism and will continue working with my colleagues to hold accountable those who engage in hateful acts.”

The Florida lawmakers introduced the measure with Reps. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, and Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat, the other caucus Co-Chairs. All issued statements condemning the attack.

“It has been three decades since the tragic AMIA Jewish Center bombing, yet there is still no justice for the 85 victims, the hundreds of injured, and countless people who were traumatized,” Wasserman Schultz said. “With antisemitism on the rise around the world, this attack on Argentina’s thriving Jewish community must not go unanswered.”

Election interference?

Meanwhile, Salazar cast aspersions at the administration, specifically a plan for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to register voters in Michigan.

The SBA and Michigan’s State Department announced a first-ever deal for the agency to promote civic engagement and register voters in the Wolverine State. But Salazar called it a political scheme in a battleground state and a must-win for Biden as he seeks re-election.

“The evidence is pointing to the Biden administration using taxpayer money illegally to increase their chances of winning re-election,” Salazar said. “How will the American people know if the SBA will truly remain nonpartisan when they are registering voters?”

She questioned Lisa Danetz, an adviser for the Brennan Center, who was testifying why the federal government should facilitate voter registration. But Salazar questioned why that was unfolding in Michigan but not Florida.

“The state officials in Florida have not approached SBA relating to designations, as in Indiana,” Danetz said.

When the deal with Michigan was announced, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said the federal government was providing a positive service.

“Through this memorandum of understanding, the SBA will help connect Michiganders to vital voter registration information from the State of Michigan so that more small-business owners can exercise their right to vote,” Guzman said. “Small businesses are busy working on and in their businesses, and by meeting them where they are — on our website and at our small business outreach events — we can help facilitate voter registration and civic engagement, so their voices are heard.”

But Salazar said the matter warranted congressional investigation, especially since it was launched in a swing state Biden carried rather than localities like Florida and Ohio, historic battlegrounds that have trended Republican in recent years. Salazar notably represents a district Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 but which voted for Trump in 2020.

“The optics of this program is pretty dubious,” Salazar said in committee.

On this day

June 7, 1776 — “Richard Lee moves for independence” via State Department Office of the Historian — Members of the Continental Congress came to view reconciliation with Britain as unlikely, and independence the only course of action available to them. Leaders for the cause of independence wanted to make certain that they had sufficient congressional support before they would bring the issue to the vote. Lee of Virginia introduced a motion in Congress to declare independence. Other members of Congress were amenable but thought some colonies were not quite ready. However, Congress did form a Committee to draft a Declaration of Independence and assigned this duty to Thomas Jefferson.

June 7, 1965 — “Supreme Court strikes down Connecticut law banning contraception” via History.com — This landmark ruling regarding the right to privacy is cited in future significant cases, including Roe v. Wade. The court case began when Estelle Griswold, executive director of the Planned Parenthood League of Connecticut, and Dr. C. Lee Buxton, a Yale Medical School professor and volunteer physician, were arrested and convicted of violating a state law banning contraception and helping other people use birth control. The state of Connecticut won the original case, but the Supreme Court concluded that the Connecticut law violated the 14th Amendment.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.