Gov. DeSantis appoints 4, reappoints 3 to Florida Council on Arts and Culture

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed four new members and reappointed three others to the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Each will serve a four-year term and advise Secretary of State Cord Byrd on grant funding for — you guessed it — arts and culture.

One of the newcomers gave a five-figure donation to a super PAC backing the Governor’s short-lived presidential bid last year.

Atop the list of appointees DeSantis’ office announced Friday was Ashley Gibson Barnett, the owner of Barnett Creative LLC. Among other things, she is a Board member of Florida Southern College, the Polk Museum of Art, Florida Chamber Foundation and Friends of Bonnet Springs Park Advisory Board.

She holds a Juris Doctor and master’s degree in law from Emory University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida Southern.

In June 2023, Barnett gave $20,000 to Never Back Down Inc., a super PAC that supported DeSantis’ run for President.

He also appointed Lauren Sarah Carpenter, the co-founder and Executive Director of Salome Chamber Orchestra Inc. Carpenter also co-founded and works as the Chief Operating Officer of Carpenter Fine Violins and Collectables.

Carpenter received the Manhattan School of Music’s Mary Lemon Award and was selected as a soloist and medal winner in the Washington Chamber Symphony’s Viva Vivaldi Competition.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University.

New member Sofia Diaz is a client services analyst at Bank of New York Mellon. She previously worked as a market research analyst and social media manager for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University.

Beverly Frank, the principal and an architect at BFRANK Studios LLC, rounds out the list of new members. She is the former President and serves as a current member of the Florida American Institute of Architects and was a member of the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design Dean of Libraries Advisory Board.

Frank earned her bachelor’s degree in art education and a master’s degree in architecture from the University of South Florida.

DeSantis also reappointed:

— Lisa Burgess, the founder of Burgess Modern + Contemporary and President of New River Fine Art Inc.

— Caroll Hanley Goggin, CEO and COO of DRG Promotions, and Chair of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

— Frank Gromling, owner and Director of Ocean Art Gallery. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Commissioner of Flagler Beach.

The Governor is responsible for appointing seven of the Florida Council on Arts and Culture’s 15 members. The Senate President and House Speaker each appoint four members, all of whom serve two-year terms.

According to the Council website, the appointments are based on geographic representation and “demonstrated history of community service in the arts and culture.”