June 11, 2024
Jacksonville Housing Authority plucks Tyson Montoya from Utah as new CFO

MONOYA (1) copy
Montoya takes over a $100M budget after a year of turmoil at the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

Following months of controversy, the Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) announced it has hired a new Chief Financial Officer, and the job is going to someone from well outside the First Coast area.

Tyson Montoya was named CFO of the JHA. The housing agency has been embroiled in tumult for months. Montoya replaces Dennis Lohr, who resigned from the CFO post in May.

The Jacksonville Housing Authority has sustained repeated criticism, including a city Inspector General’s report in late 2023 that claimed the agency engaged in wasteful spending and mismanagement of a utility assistance program for residents.

Montoya will assume the CFO’s position on July 3 in Jacksonville. The housing board made the decision to hire Montoya after a national search.

Montoya will resign from his post as CFO of the Utah Communications Authority. Montoya has an extensive background in the public service sector, according to a JHA news release issued Tuesday.

Prior to his work with the communications organization in Utah, Montoya spent five years with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City. Montoya has been well versed in rental assistance and tax credit programs for low-income housing tenants.

“I am so excited to welcome Tyson to JHA, as he brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the position,” said Vanessa Dunn, acting CEO and President of JHA. “I’m certain he will be able to bring the stability and leadership that is needed in the department.”

In his new position as CFO with the JHA, Montoya will oversee an annual budget in excess of $100 million.

“We look forward to Tyson’s contributions and leadership in his new role in helping JHA further its mission of providing quality affordable housing to the Jacksonville community,” said JHA Chair Heather Horovitz.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories