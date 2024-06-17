June 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF named five-star university for second straight year
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

Robert HaughnJune 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Carey Baker explores legal options to disqualify opponent after ‘deceptive’ qualification

HeadlinesTampa Bay

All but 1 Pinellas constitutional officer elected without opposition

APoliticalHeadlines

U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Gaming Compact allowing sports wagering in Florida

University of Florida UF
'We will continue to build on this success, making UF a place where academic achievement and accessibility go hand in hand.'

The University of Florida (UF) has earned a five-star ranking in Money’s Best Colleges in America list.

The outlet posts an annual ranking of the top universities in the country. The list evaluates institutions based on multiple factors, including affordability, quality of education and employment outcomes. This year marks the second year in a row that UF was rated a five-star university.

“The University of Florida accomplishes great things,” said UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. “For the second year in a row we’ve earned 5 stars on Money’s list of Best Colleges. We’re grateful for this honor, and we are committed to being both an elite and practical university that equips our students and moves our state forward.”

The ranking includes over 700 universities, including private, public and historically black institutions. UF’s five-star ranking makes it one of only 54 universities that received such a ranking. It is the only Florida university to receive that ranking as well, with institutions such as Florida State University, University of Central Florida and University of South Florida receiving four and a half stars.

UF’s official statement on the ranking drew attention to the university’s graduation rate and affordability. Part of Money’s rankings included a requirement to reach the median graduation rate, roughly 62%. UF was listed to have a graduation rate of 88%. Money also listed the average net price of a UF degree to be around $88,000, with a median price of a college degree being a little over $100,000, according to the Department of Education.

“This honor reflects UF’s dedication to delivering top-notch, affordable education,” UF President Ben Sasse said. “Our faculty, staff, and students continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that the University of Florida remains a leader in higher education. We will continue to build on this success, making UF a place where academic achievement and accessibility go hand in hand.”

Post Views: 0

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHD 13 challenger Brenda Priestly-Jackson raises questions about write-in's qualifying paperwork

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories