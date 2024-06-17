UF named five-star university for second straight year

The University of Florida (UF) has earned a five-star ranking in Money’s Best Colleges in America list.

The outlet posts an annual ranking of the top universities in the country. The list evaluates institutions based on multiple factors, including affordability, quality of education and employment outcomes. This year marks the second year in a row that UF was rated a five-star university.

“The University of Florida accomplishes great things,” said UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. “For the second year in a row we’ve earned 5 stars on Money’s list of Best Colleges. We’re grateful for this honor, and we are committed to being both an elite and practical university that equips our students and moves our state forward.”

The ranking includes over 700 universities, including private, public and historically black institutions. UF’s five-star ranking makes it one of only 54 universities that received such a ranking. It is the only Florida university to receive that ranking as well, with institutions such as Florida State University, University of Central Florida and University of South Florida receiving four and a half stars.

UF’s official statement on the ranking drew attention to the university’s graduation rate and affordability. Part of Money’s rankings included a requirement to reach the median graduation rate, roughly 62%. UF was listed to have a graduation rate of 88%. Money also listed the average net price of a UF degree to be around $88,000, with a median price of a college degree being a little over $100,000, according to the Department of Education.

“This honor reflects UF’s dedication to delivering top-notch, affordable education,” UF President Ben Sasse said. “Our faculty, staff, and students continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that the University of Florida remains a leader in higher education. We will continue to build on this success, making UF a place where academic achievement and accessibility go hand in hand.”