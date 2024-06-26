No reduced college costs for prisoners: Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to allow prisoners to keep in sate resident status

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill (SB 62) that would have allowed prisoners in state or federal prisons to keep their status as in-state residents for tuition purposes.

Florida currently charges in-state residents a lower tuition rate than those who come to the state to go to college. The bill that was sponsored by Sen. Rosalind Osgood would have guaranteed that a person would remain classified as an in-state resident even if they were incarcerated.

Osgood had filed the bill for two straight sessions and told Florida Politics last year that she was sponsoring it to help them rehabilitate.

“This creates an opportunity for those who want to pursue some type of educational opportunity, which we all would agree will make them more marketable and employable,” Osgood said last year. “We talk about recidivism rates and then we look at economic benefits — them going to school, getting access to education and whatever services they’re eligible for is certainly better for us than them getting out after being in prison for three years and having no additional skills or intellectual capacity.”

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said it will continue to work with the advocates, families, and bi-partisan group of legislators who recognize the enormous benefit this type of legislation can give to Florida.

“We are disappointed by the governor’s veto of a bill that sought to strengthen public safety, increase successful reentry, and stimulate Florida’s economy. SB 62 was poised to improve access to higher education by addressing the challenges of residency requirements, for tuition purposes, for those incarcerated and recently released people who are looking to improve their lives. In spite of this setback,” The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said.

However, in a short veto letter written on Tuesday, DeSantis said that incarcerated students should not receive the discount associated with in-state tuition rates.

“Florida’s higher education system has ranked #1 in the country for nearly a decade, partly due to the state’s investment in our institutions over that same period. We should not reward criminal activity by providing inmates with the same benefits as law-abiding citizens.”

The bill moved through the Legislature relatively easily. It was passed unanimously by the Senate, while five Republicans voted against the bill in the House.

DeSantis vetoed eight bills from the 2024 Session, and the nearly $1 billion in budget vetoes he handed out.