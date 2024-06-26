‘She has relentlessly fought’: SEIU chapter backs Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

A chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) that represents property services workers in South Florida is endorsing former state Sen. Annette Taddeo in her bid for Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller.

“Our members are proud to endorse Sen. Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller because, throughout her time in and outside of elected office, she has relentlessly fought for our workers and their families,” said Helene O’Brien, Florida District Director of 32BJ SEIU.

“Our community needs leaders like Annette who serve with integrity and our workers deserve public servants who will always stand with them.”

In all, the union chapter represents 175,000 members across 12 states. The organization is primarily focused in the Northeast, representing workers in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and elsewhere there, but also serves workers in South Florida.

Taddeo announced the endorsement in a prepared statement Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to have earned the endorsement of the hardworking members of SEIU 32BJ,” Taddeo said. “Our workers keep our community running and I will always be proud to stand with them to help defend our shared values and improve quality of life for everyday people in Miami-Dade.”

The news comes after Taddeo rounded up endorsements from the South Florida AFL-CIO and the Latino Victory Fund last week.

Taddeo is a former state Senator who represented parts of Miami-Dade County and previously served as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. She ran for Congress in 2022, but lost in November to Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

Taddeo is now competing in the Clerk’s race against Republican candidate Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, a former member of the Florida House. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Fernandez-Barquin to the post after the death of longtime Clerk Harvey Ruvin. A write-in candidate has also qualified for the race.

The General Election is Nov. 5.