Ron DeSantis says ‘jig is up’ for Joe Biden’s ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t letting go of last week’s presidential debate amid Democratic deliberations about Joe Biden’s political future.

Speaking in Pensacola, Florida’s Governor told supporters and stakeholders at an infrastructure event that the “jig was up” for the President, even though many of his supporters would be fine with a “Weekend at Bernie’s” presidency (a reference to the ’80s comedy where two younger men pretend their older boss isn’t dead after all).

“The reason why they’re calling for (Biden to leave the race) is not because they think it’s important that a President can actually discharge the functions,” DeSantis said.

“No, they’re calling for it because that scene was so jarring that they understand he’s going to lose. And so they want to be able to try to get someone else in there that will carry out their agenda, but they really (wouldn’t) care if that debate had gone a different way.”

If Biden had won the debate, the Governor said Democrats and those aligned with their agenda “would not say a word because ultimately, it’s all just about retaining power and having power exercised and consistent with their ideological agenda.”

The Governor said that he had an “uncomfortable feeling” watching Biden debate Donald Trump, contending that it started “four or five minutes in,” and that the President’s decline since his first campaign was evident.

“A lot of these people in the media, they decided to try to paper that over to try to get him across the finish line,” DeSantis added. “Well, what happened on Thursday was people saw with their own eyes and so they’re not going to be able to gas light that, they’re not going to be able to whitewash it.”

DeSantis made the comments at Pensacola State College. They followed up on a similar take he had in the immediate wake of the telecast, when he told Fox News viewers during the post-event “Hannity” that the televised face off was a “disaster” for Biden, and predicted that Democrats will have a tough choice to make in the coming months.

“It was a disaster for Biden. I think that they’re going to definitely try to do something this Summer, but if they don’t, there is no way the American people can give them another four years, you know?”