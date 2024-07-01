July 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says ‘jig is up’ for Joe Biden’s ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about the close of the 2024 Legislative Session during a news conference, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiJuly 1, 20244min3

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis hails SCOTUS switch on Chevron Deference

HeadlinesSouth Florida

SEIU Florida backs J.C. Planas as ‘best choice’ for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections

HeadlinesTech

Supreme Court keeps on hold efforts in Texas and Florida to regulate social media platforms

FLAPOL030824CH047
The Governor said he had an 'uncomfortable feeling' watching Biden debate Donald Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t letting go of last week’s presidential debate amid Democratic deliberations about Joe Biden’s political future.

Speaking in Pensacola, Florida’s Governor told supporters and stakeholders at an infrastructure event that the “jig was up” for the President, even though many of his supporters would be fine with a “Weekend at Bernie’s” presidency (a reference to the ’80s comedy where two younger men pretend their older boss isn’t dead after all).

“The reason why they’re calling for (Biden to leave the race) is not because they think it’s important that a President can actually discharge the functions,” DeSantis said.

“No, they’re calling for it because that scene was so jarring that they understand he’s going to lose. And so they want to be able to try to get someone else in there that will carry out their agenda, but they really (wouldn’t) care if that debate had gone a different way.”

If Biden had won the debate, the Governor said Democrats and those aligned with their agenda “would not say a word because ultimately, it’s all just about retaining power and having power exercised and consistent with their ideological agenda.”

The Governor said that he had an “uncomfortable feeling” watching Biden debate Donald Trump, contending that it started “four or five minutes in,” and that the President’s decline since his first campaign was evident.

“A lot of these people in the media, they decided to try to paper that over to try to get him across the finish line,” DeSantis added. “Well, what happened on Thursday was people saw with their own eyes and so they’re not going to be able to gas light that, they’re not going to be able to whitewash it.”

DeSantis made the comments at Pensacola State College. They followed up on a similar take he had in the immediate wake of the telecast, when he told Fox News viewers during the post-event “Hannity” that the televised face off was a “disaster” for Biden, and predicted that Democrats will have a tough choice to make in the coming months.

“It was a disaster for Biden. I think that they’re going to definitely try to do something this Summer, but if they don’t, there is no way the American people can give them another four years, you know?”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSupreme Court sends Donald Trump’s immunity case back to a lower court in Washington

nextSupreme Court keeps on hold efforts in Texas and Florida to regulate social media platforms

3 comments

  • Richard Paula

    July 1, 2024 at 11:06 am

    DeSantis is disgusting.. How does a state like Florida deserve such a miserable human being.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      July 1, 2024 at 11:44 am

      It’s been a 3.5 year run for weekend at Bernie’s Joe Biden. It all started with the basement plan and the media outlets, reporters, White House staffers took it from there. Joe got exposed last Thursday.

      Reply

  • Gabriel

    July 1, 2024 at 12:02 pm

    Do working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Join.Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories