Florida retailers urge shoppers to buy local during ‘Freedom Month’ tax-free holiday on outdoor gear

July is one of the most patriotic months in the U.S., and the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is encouraging Floridians to take advantage of some patriotic tax-free offerings on outdoor gear and event purchases at stores and venues.

The FRF is noting that since July 1, Florida consumers have been able to participate in the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday. In the Sunshine State, the tax-free discounts run from July 1 through July 31, but it’s only for certain products in Florida.

Still, the FRF is urging Floridians to shop locally and get the tax-free advantage on outdoor and recreational supplies.

“July is Floridians’ favorite month to take time off work and enjoy the beauty of our state,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the FRF. “The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday allows consumers to shop stress-free in time for the Fourth of July holiday. Florida retailers are here to help you find all the supplies needed to enjoy your summer plans.”

The FRF is particularly highlighting their “Find It in Florida” program, which helps guide Floridians to their local retailers to take advantage of the tax-free month.

“When shoppers ‘Find It In Florida,’ they support local retailers while saving more,” Shalley said.

Most of the tax-free month in July focuses on boating activity supplies, camping and fishing gear, sporting equipment, entertainment and more. This year’s tax holiday adds tax-free savings on eligible electric scooters.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday in May. Some live sporting and entertainment events have tax-free exemptions running from July 1 through the end of the year.

Here’s a glance at many of the items eligible for the tax-free month in July in Florida:

The criteria for tax-free savings on boating and water activity supplies include:

— Life jackets and coolers with a sales price of $75 or less.

— Recreational pool tubes, floats, inflatable chairs and pool toys with a sales price of $35 or less.

— Safety flares with a sales price of $50 or less.

— Water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats capable of being towed with a sales price of $150 or less.

— Paddleboards and surfboards with a sales price of $300 or less.

— Canoes and kayaks with a sales price of $500 or less.

— Paddles and oars with a sales price of $75 or less.

— Snorkels, goggles and swimming masks with a sales price of $25 or less.

Floridians may also get tax-free purchases on the following camping supplies:

— Tents with a sales price of $200 or less.

— Sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs with a sales price of $50 or less.

— Camping lanterns and flashlights with a sales price of $30 or less.

Florida shoppers more interested in fishing can find savings on:

— Individual rods and reels with a sales price of $75 or less.

— A set of rods and reels with a sales price of $150 or less.

— Tackle boxes or bags with a sales price of $30 or less.

— Individually sold bait or fishing tackle with a sales price of $5 or less.

— Multiple bait and tackle items that are sold together with a sales price of $10 or less.

Other recreational savings include tax-free purchases of other supplies, such as:

— Eligible electric scooters with a sales price of $500 or less. Eligible scooters must have two or fewer wheels, with or without a seat or saddle for the rider, equipped with an electric motor, weigh less than 75 pounds and measure less than 2 feet wide, with a maximum speed under 35 miles per hour.

— Sunscreen or insect repellant with a sales price of $15 or less.

— Sunglasses with a sales price of $100 or less.

— Binoculars with a sales price of $200 or less.

— Water bottles with a sales price of $30 or less.

— Hydration packs with a sales price of $50 or less.

— Outdoor gas or charcoal grills with a sales price of $250 or less.

— Bicycle helmets with a sales price of $50 or less.

— Bicycles with a sales price of $500 or less.

— Individual residential pool and spa replacement parts, nets, filters, lights and covers with a sales price of $100 or less.

— Residential pool and spa chemicals purchased with a sales price of $150 or less.

Tax-free items include the following events scheduled to be held from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2024:

— Live music events.

— Live sporting events.

— Movies.

— Entry to a museum, including annual passes.

— Entry to a state park, including annual passes.

— Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance.

— Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events or musical theater performances.

— Entry to fairs, festivals, or cultural events.

— Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.