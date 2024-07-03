UF cancels classes July 5, giving students 4-day Independence Day Weekend

The University of Florida (UF) is giving students a bonus day off for the Fourth of July holiday.

Classes are canceled by default on July 4, which falls on a Thursday this year. But UF President Ben Sasse said Friday, July 5, will also be a day off so that students can take advantage of a four-day holiday weekend.

“We want Gators to enjoy an extra day as we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” Sasse said in a prepared statement announcing the move. “More family time, more barbecue, and more fireworks. Stay safe.”

Some UF facilities will continue operating on July 5, however. “UF Health and its hospitals, clinics and physician practices will remain open around the state,” read a release from UF announcing the move.

The move aligns UF’s holiday schedule with the state’s. Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced that state offices would be closed July 5, giving state employees an extra day off.

“UF departments are encouraged to plan now for the additional day’s closure,” the UF release announcing the move continued.

“Please note that the July 4 holiday falls at the end of a pay cycle, and all time and leave through this date should be entered and approved prior to the holiday. Holiday leave will be granted for the July 5 closure during the subsequent pay cycle.”