July 1, 2024
Supreme Court sends Donald Trump’s immunity case back to a lower court in Washington

Associated PressJuly 1, 20244min3

240425-donald-trump-vl-1035a-4ae7f5
The decision virtually assures neither federal case against Trump will be decided before the General Election.

The Supreme Court has extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former President could be tried before the November election.

The court began issuing opinions at 10 a.m. Eastern.

In a historic 6-3 ruling, the justices said for the first time that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their official acts and no immunity for unofficial acts. But rather than do it themselves, the justices ordered lower courts to figure out precisely how to apply the decision to Trump’s case.

The outcome means additional delays before Trump could face trial in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

The court’s decision in a second major Trump case this term, along with its ruling rejecting efforts to bar him from the ballot because of his actions following the 2020 election, underscores the direct and possibly uncomfortable role the justices are playing in the November election.

A senior advisor within President Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement saying the ruling doesn’t change Trump’s responsibility for his actions.

“Today’s ruling doesn’t change the facts, so let’s be very clear about what happened on January 6: Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election,” the advisor said. “Trump is already running for president as a convicted felon for the very same reason he sat idly by while the mob violently attacked the Capitol: he thinks he’s above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself.

“Since January 6, Trump has only grown more unhinged. He’s promising to be a dictator ‘on day one,’ calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain power, and promising a “bloodbath” if he loses. The American people already rejected Donald Trump’s self-obsessed quest for power once – Joe Biden will make sure they reject it for good in November.”

Read the full ruling on the Trump immunity case.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Associated Press

3 comments

  • Cheesy Floridian

    July 1, 2024 at 11:08 am

    So he can kill someone in office and get away with it?

    Reply

  • Michael K

    July 1, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Essentially, Watergate was a lawful act.

    There is no such thing as equal justice under the law when a president can “lawfully” incite an insurrection, refuse to accept his electoral loss, and get away with it.

    Reply

    • Cheesy Floridian

      July 1, 2024 at 11:34 am

      I guess we all are not equal under the law anymore

      Reply

Categories