Donald Trump campaign trumpets ‘fundraising momentum’ after beating Joe Biden in Q2

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign team is celebrating its second-quarter haul and Trump seeks to oust President Joe Biden.

“The Trump Campaign reports that in the second quarter of fundraising, it raised a total of $331 million,” the campaign announced. “This beats the quarterly number of $264 million reported by Joe Biden for the same period. After beating Biden in the months of April and May, the Trump team added another $111.8 million in June.”

Though the text elided mention of Biden’s June only haul, the President actually outraised Trump last month, bringing in $127 million.

In addition to winning the quarterly battle, Team Trump also is trumpeting its cash on hand edge over the President’s re-election effort.

“Biden continues to burn through millions while still losing ground in national and battleground polling. Team Trump’s cash on hand at the end of June is $284.9 million compared to $240 million reported by Biden,” the Trump campaign notes.

For its two leading consultants, the numbers tell a story about where the campaign is going.

“President Trump’s campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month. Winning this quarter brought us a cash on hand advantage, which is punctuated by a Biden burn rate that grows while yielding no tangible results for them,” Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said.

“Despite Biden spending nearly $120 million on TV, cable and radio alone, polling and voter enthusiasm continue to grow for President Trump. This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden’s debate collapse.”

The Trump campaign’s numbers come as recent Democratic swing state polling, released by Puck News, shows that Thursday night’s presidential debate had consequences, with Biden 7 percentage points behind Trump in Michigan and Pennsylvania, 9 points behind him in Nevada, 10 points behind in Arizona and Georgia, and 11 points behind in North Carolina.

Though the polls show there are reasons to worry after the President’s much-scrutinized showing, the Biden camp contends that its fundraising wasn’t hurt.

“Last Thursday was the best grassroots fundraising day of the campaign, and Friday was the second best,” the re-election campaign said Tuesday.