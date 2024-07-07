Disney World shares Epcot concert series lineup for ‘Eat to the Beat’

Summer songs. One-hit wonders. Classic jams.

Epcot has released this year’s schedule for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series that coincides with the park’s International Food and Wine Festival.

The concerts, which are included in regular theme park admission, run three times daily at the America Gardens Theatre on select evenings from Aug. 30 to Nov. 18. Disney also sells concert packages that give guaranteed seating.

Artists such as Hanson, Boyz II Men, Sugar Ray and Tiffany are longtime regulars at the food festival’s concert series. They’re all back again this year. Undoubtedly you will hear “MMMBop,” “Motownphilly,” “Fly” or “I think We’re Alone Now” when the fan favorites perform.

New to the lineup this year are Aloe Blacc of “Wake Me Up” fame and former American Idol teen star David Archuleta. Yellowcard, the band behind the “Ocean Avenue” hit, the British boy band The Wanted and country band Parmalee are also first-timers this year at the festival.

On the schedule is Smash Mouth, a band famous for “All Star” and still touring after its former lead singer and founder Steve Harwell died in 2023. The Wanted’s Tom Parker also died of brain cancer in 2020.

Disney posted the full schedule and list of artists here.

Disney teased more Eat to the Beat acts will be announced later on and warned the lineup is subject to change.

Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld all use food and music to draw crowds to the parks.

The Food and Wine Festival has become a popular annual event for Disney fans to sample small bites and specialty drinks while they stroll around the World Showcase.

In addition to the International Food and Wine Festival, Epcot hosts the Festival of the Holidays, Festival of the Arts and the Springtime Flower and Garden Festival.

In recent years at Epcot, Disney has opened a “Moana”-themed water area, a “Guardians of the Galaxy” roller coaster and a family-friendly dark ride based on the “Ratatouille” movie.