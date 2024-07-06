Project 2025? Donald Trump plays dumb about conservative wishlist

Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from Project 2025, a massive proposed overhaul of the federal government drafted by longtime allies and former officials in his administration, days after the head of the think tank responsible for the program suggested there would be a second American Revolution.
“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump posted on his social media website. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
The 922-page plan outlines a dramatic expansion of presidential power and a plan to fire as many as 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has worked to draw more attention to the agenda, particularly as Biden tries to keep fellow Democrats on board after his disastrous debate.
Trump has outlined his own plans to remake the government if he wins a second term, including staging the largest deportation operation in U.S. history and imposing tariffs on potentially all imports. His campaign has previously warned outside allies not to presume to speak for the former president and suggested their transition-in-waiting efforts were unhelpful.
The Democratic National Committee said the plan and the Trump campaign are part of the same “MAGA operation.” A Biden campaign spokesperson said that Project 2025 staff members are also leading the Republican policy platform.
“Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump’s second term that should scare the hell out of the American people,” said Ammar Moussa.
Hologram Joe
July 6, 2024 at 11:02 am
AP trying to get the spotlight off of Orange Joe. The nearly four year media coverup is over.
TJC
July 6, 2024 at 11:59 am
Gabriel
July 6, 2024 at 11:11 am
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 11:16 am
Trump doesn’t want to be Hitler.
Trump wants to be Putin.
Hologram Joe
July 6, 2024 at 11:28 am
Putin respected Trump. Putin and many others do not respect Orange Joe. I give you the invasion of Ukraine and Israel and Iran launching air strikes in Israel as a few examples. After 8 pm when Orange Joe clocks out, that’s when the games begin
TJC
July 6, 2024 at 11:59 am
Michael K
July 6, 2024 at 12:02 pm
You’re crazy. Putin respects no one. Trump was nothing more than a useful idiot to him. He’s a brutal dictator. Anyone who Putin in high esteem is a traitor to the US.
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 11:24 am
Trump-MAGA’s 2025 FASCISM PLAN gives mainstream media a great topic to belabor … for a long while one hopes.
Minor gaffs and rumors of replacement have run their course.
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 11:36 am
You can tell that this subject troubles MAGA by the activity of its shills.
Orange Joe
July 6, 2024 at 11:48 am
Nope. Just calling out your BS gaslighting.
TJC
July 6, 2024 at 12:00 pm
