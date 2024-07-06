Joe Biden doesn’t think Capitol Hill Dems should decide his political future

To a defiant President Joe Biden, the 2024 election is up to the public — not the Democrats on Capitol Hill. But the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists, lawmakers and their constituents who say he should bow out.
The party has not fallen in line behind him even after the events that were set up as part of a blitz to reset his imperiled campaign and show everyone he wasn’t too old to stay in the job or to do it another four years.
On Saturday, a fifth Democratic lawmaker said openly that Biden should not run again. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said that after what she saw and heard in the debate with Republican rival Donald Trump, and Biden’s “lack of a forceful response” afterward, he should step aside “and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward.”
With no public schedule on Saturday, the President and his aides were taking a step back from the fervor over the past few days. But Biden will head out campaigning again on Sunday in Philadelphia. And this coming week, the U.S. is hosting the NATO summit and the president is to hold a news conference.
The President’s ABC interview on Friday night stirred carefully worded expressions of disappointment from the party’s ranks, and worse from those who spoke anonymously. Ten days into the crisis moment of the Biden-Trump debate, Biden is dug in.
With the Democratic convention approaching and just four months to Election Day, neither camp in the party can much afford this internecine drama much longer. But it is bound to drag on until Biden steps aside or Democrats realize he won’t and learn to contain their concerns about the president’s chances against Trump.
Even within the White House there were concerns the ABC interview wasn’t enough to turn the page.
Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez has been texting lawmakers and administration officials are encouraging them not to go public with their concerns about the race and the president’s electability, according to a Democrat granted anonymity to discuss the situation.
Most Democrats have stayed quieter in recent days, allowing the President’s team the space to show them — and Americans — he is up for the job with the rallies, interview and flurry of public events.
On Saturday, Biden’s campaign said the President joined a biweekly meeting with all 10 of the campaign’s nation co-chairs to “discuss their shared commitment to winning the 2024 race.”
Following the interview, a Democratic donor reported that many of the fellow donors he spoke with were furious, particularly because the President declined to acknowledge the effects his aging. Many of those donors are seeking a change in leadership at the top of the ticket, said the person, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
5 comments
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 3:18 pm
They should concentrate on tearing down Trump, not Biden.
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
July 6, 2024 at 4:12 pm
BEWARE THE VANITY OF OLD MEN. This Clown is gonna drag down a lot of people with him. In ordinary times, that would not be a bad thing. But these are not ordinary times. Take a hike, Joe. (In all honesty, I’m gonna vote Libertarian precisely because I think both of the “Legacy” Parties are dreadful. Live Free or Die).
Elvis Pitts "THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT" American
July 6, 2024 at 4:55 pm
Thank you my Besty Libertarian, Big Lar from Cape Coral,
Your common sense Wisdom will save The Republic.
EVERYONE FOLLOW MY BESTY BIG LAR, from Cape Coral to save Our Great Republic.
I, Elvis Pitts American, approve this Sage Political Message.
EPA
Impeach Biden
July 6, 2024 at 4:56 pm
So who is the fascist here? King Biden is drunk on power and will not leave. One on you Dems, invoke the 25th amendment and get rid of this senile clown. Fweedom Giggles is standing by. Pick one of those squad members to be her VP.
Hologram Joe
July 6, 2024 at 5:14 pm
So now we have two radio personalities that interviewed Biden after his debate debacle handed questions to ask by the “King Biden” handlers. This is amazing the cover up going on in this country and of course the state run media is all in on it. Yet you zombies are okay with this.