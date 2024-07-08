July 8, 2024
Joe Biden tells congressional Dems he ‘declines’ to step aside
Joe Biden. Image via AP.

July 8, 2024

Biden
The letter was sent from the campaign to Democratic lawmakers as they return to Washington following the July 4 recess.

President Joe Biden, in a letter to congressional Democrats, stood firm against calls for him to drop his candidacy and called for an “end” to the intraparty drama that has torn apart Democrats about whether he should stay in the race after his dismal public debate performance.

Biden wrote in the two-page letter Monday that “the question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end.” He stressed that the party has “one job,” which is to defeat presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.

“We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election,” Biden said in the letter. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump.”

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • Tom

    July 8, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Welcome to the coronation of King trump. God help us all.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    July 8, 2024 at 9:53 am

    Biden is drunk on power. Jill is too. Who has a bigger ego Biden or Trump?

    Reply

  • King Biden

    July 8, 2024 at 9:55 am

    To my fascism friends, who is the fascist?🤣

    Reply

Categories