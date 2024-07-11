Andrew Warren rolls out another batch of endorsements in battle to reclaim job he won twice

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has landed 10 new endorsements in his race to win back his old job as State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The latest round of backing includes a host of current and former elected officials serving in roles ranging from local constitutional offices to local legislative seats, City Council, School Board and more.

The endorsers include state Rep. Susan Valdes, former state Sen. Janet Cruz, Hillsborough County School Board Member Karen Perez, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Public Defender Julianne Holt, Tampa City Council Chair Guido Maniscalco, Tampa City Council members Charlie Miranda and Luis Viera, former State Attorney E.J. Salcines, and former Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the support of these distinguished leaders who have dedicated their careers to serving our community,” Warren said.

“Their endorsement reflects the success we had making Hillsborough safer for every family in our community, and improving the system to benefit everyone who lives here. Everyone knows crime has gone up in my absence, and together we will reverse this alarming trend and increase public safety for all.”

The new endorsements come after Warren rolled out a bunch in late June, including from labor unions and current and former elected officials. In mid-June he announced support from additional elected officials as well as some community leaders.

Warren, who was twice elected to serve as State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in 2016 and 2020, was suspended and ultimately removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. DeSantis cited Warren’s pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes after Roe v. Wade was overturned, among other administrative priorities within his office at the time.

Warren sued to get his job back. After a series of cases, which included a Judge finding that DeSantis had violated the Florida Constitution and Warren’s First Amendment rights, Warren wasn’t ultimately granted a reprieve from his removal. The Judge declined to restore Warren to his post, citing the 11th Amendment to the Constitution limiting federal autonomy over states.

That prompted Warren to initially say he wouldn’t seek re-election. But he reversed that decision in April after an appeals court rebuffed the lower court ruling, remanding the case back and tasking DeSantis with demonstrating how he would have suspended Warren for issues that didn’t violate Warren’s First Amendment rights. The lower court has yet to act, leaving Warren in limbo as he campaigns.

He’s facing a challenging road to victory, including a Democratic Primary challenge from Elizabeth Martinez Strauss and, if victorious, a General Election matchup against Republican Suzy Lopez, the current State Attorney whom DeSantis appointed after suspending Warren.

The county has changed much since Warren was last elected in 2020, with Republicans dominating races up and down the ballot in 2022, including unseating two County Commissioners and regaining a majority on the dais.

And Lopez has an impressive list of supporters, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the state Police Benevolent Association and local chapters in Tampa, St. Pete (Suncoast) and West Central Florida, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.